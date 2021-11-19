Hit Row Hit Job: Why WWE Called Up A Popular NXT Act To Kill Them

Here we go again, kids. Recently it seems we can rely on WWE firing promising talents more than we can rely on them to create quality TV and they didn't fail to meet that expectation again last night, firing eight more talents under the old tried and only partially true "budget cuts" excuse. This round of firings ranged from the "sad to see them go" (the under-utilized John Morrison and Drake Maverick) to the "Oh my god! How did it take you this long?!" (the noted psychotic white supremacist Jaxson Ryker). But among the releases was also the shocking final nails in the WWE coffin of the highly promising former NXT faction, Hit Row, who seemed earmarked for WWE stardom when the entire faction was surprisingly selected by SmackDown in the recent WWE Draft. Yet now, after two recent rounds of releases, every member of the group are now ex-WWE employees.

After being selected to SmackDown as maybe the most surprising, yet exciting pick in this year's WWE Draft, Hit Row made their blue brand debut on the October 22 episode, immediately making a name for themselves on the main roster in a splashy introduction that caught everyone's attention.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hit Row debuts on Friday Night SmackDown | Friday Night SmackDown | WWE ON FOX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMrlJaPmy2k)

The good times on the main roster didn't last for Hit Row though, as on November 4, the group's lone female member, B-Fab, was shockingly released by WWE, immediately leaving the faction's future in question, though WWE insiders swore up and down that they had big plans for the other three going forward.

And now, only 15 days later and after only one match on SmackDown with the whole group, all of Hit Row is now gone from WWE (as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante Thee Adonis, and Top Dolla were released last night) in yet another head-scratching move that seems to show nothing but contempt for recent NXT stars.

So what are we to make of this? Did all of Hit Row not fit in on the main roster, which is hard to believe as they were barely given a chance. Or was this another shot from corporate across the bow at former NXT mastermind Triple H, adding insult to literal injury as they continue to decimate his creation and lessen his place in the overall company? Or is this more margin-shifting to set up WWE for a potential upcoming sale?

It's all just speculation right now and I'm sure in the not too distant future we'll get plenty of inside baseball as to the what and why of all of this, but right now, all we have to look at is more wasted potential and all we can do is imagine what could have been for Hit Row in a WWE that actually tried to make their young talents successful.

For their part, the members of Hit Row have met this surely disappointing turn of events with nothing but dignity.

"Prepare for whatever is ahead of me,

Making sure my hard work recieves its crediting,

My lifes a movie scene and we just Editing,

Hoping act 3 moves us on 2 better things,

Walk in the building wreak havoc recieve my publishing,

So Tell me how much a G u are without telling me" pic.twitter.com/vcCdii5p2T — Just Different (@swerveconfident) November 19, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Thank You WWE

Thank You WWE ♥️ — Ashante Thee Adonis (@TheeAdonisWWE) November 19, 2021

My Canned Food Drive is still this weekend and we doing good for our community, no sad faces. All Love! pic.twitter.com/OfSATsOJZJ — A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) November 19, 2021