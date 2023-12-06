Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, george rr martin, HBO, house of the dragon, max, preview

House of the Dragon: GRRM Confirms Seasons 3 & 4 Work Underway & More

George R.R. Martin confirmed that work on House of the Dragon Seasons 3 & 4 is underway & that he's seen the first two episodes of Season 2.

Article Summary George R.R. Martin confirms planning for House of the Dragon Seasons 3 & 4 is underway.

GRRM expresses admiration for the rough cuts of Season 2's opening episodes.

Season 2 of the hit series scheduled to premiere in Summer 2024.

GRRM's 'Not a Blog' details discussions with the HOTD writing team and his visit to the set.

Over this past weekend, Brazil's CCXP 2023 was the inspiration behind a whole lot of previews of a whole lot of shows – with the second season of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon getting a teaser & preview images and a confirmed Summer 2024 premiere. But in his latest entry for his Not a Blog site (December 6th: "A Visit to Old Blighty"), George R.R. Martin had a whole lot more to add about the second season… the third season… and the fourth season. After sharing what he experienced checking out filming on HOTD in London for three days (we won't spoil it since GRRM does a much better job than we could ever paraphrase). But it was his his time with Condal and the prequel series' writing team that caught our attention.

I also spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON," GRRM shared. "They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough."

From there, GRRM shared that Condal has screened rough cuts of the second season's first two episodes. "Of course, I am hardly objective when talking about anything based on my own work… but I have to say, I thought both episodes were just great. (And they are not even finished yet). Dark, mind you. Very dark. They may make you cry. (I did not cry myself, but one of my friends did). Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heart-rending. Just the sort of thing I like. (What can I say? I was weaned on Shakespeare, and love the tragedies and history plays best of all)," the author revealed.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!