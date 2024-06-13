Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, HBO, house of the dragon, mexico

House of the Dragon: Officials in Mexico Not Amused By S02 Promotion

Officials in Mexico are not amused by the ad campaign promoting HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 by using real and CG-created banners.

Not everyone's getting into the spirit of the upcoming family civil war between King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Queen Rhaenrya (Emma D'Arcy) in the HBO series House of the Dragon. The online campaign for the Game of Thrones spinoff shows various historical landmarks branding the colors of Aegon (green) and Rhaenrya (Black). Some are physical, but others are computer-generated, but the latest promotion for season two created confusion as to which ones are real with officials in Mexico protesting the premium cable network's decision. One of the CG clips featured the historic Chapultepec Castle flying the black Targaryen flags, irking officials at Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History.

HBO Launches House of the Dragon Banners on Landmarks Across the Globe for Season Two

"The reproduction of images of this site for use in promoting this series has not been authorized. For this reason, the INAH legal department will take all necessary legal measures because this constitutes an improper use of images of a historical site," the statement read (via the Associated Press). Among places in New York alone featured are The Empire State Building, Washington Square Park, and Brooklyn Bridge for Aegon while the Manhattan Bridge and 30 Rockefeller Plaza are for Rhaenrya. Onlookers can confirm if they're physically present or CG.

Set 100 years before the events of the David Benioff and Dan Weiss series, House of the Dragon, created by Ryan Condal, acts as a prequel where the power vacuum was contained to the Targaryen family, who ruled Westeros, and dragons were plentiful. Based on the George R. R. Martin 2018 book Fire & Blood from his A Song of Ice and Fire series, the fantasy spinoff proved to be a resounding success not only with viewers but with critics, garnering nine Emmy Award nominations. The series, which also stars Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Olivia Cooke, returns with season two premiering June 16 on HBO and streams on Max.

