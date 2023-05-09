HouseBroken Season 2 Episode 5 Review: A Deformed Baby Walrus Pedro Pascal, Bowen Yang, and hairless cats make FOX's HouseBroken Season 2 Episode 5 "Who's a Homeowner?" absolutely worth the watch!

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) lend their voices to a hilarious recent episode of FOX TV's HouseBroken season two. Honey (Lisa Kudrow) and Chief (Nat Faxon) become status-obsessed when Jill (Maria Bamford) buys them a fancy new dog mansion. Chico (Sam Richardson) is reunited with his former owner, who has a dark secret. Tabitha (Sharon Horgan) loses her fur but possibly finds new love in the all-new "Who's A Homeowner?" Season one and recently aired episodes can be watched on Fox or Hulu.

HouseBroken was a shining light of comedy with this episode, especially when it came to jokes regarding Tabitha's lack of fur. From being called a "deformed baby walrus" or appearing to be "inside out," the descriptions of this nude chubby cat were fantastic. I just wanna hold and hug Tabitha's weird tubby cat body. Her attempt to find some sort of recognition and acceptance from Claude (Pascal) was adorable and truly explored better parts of Tabitha's character. Moments like Claude painting on the dirty pizza box like an indie/hipster toxic boyfriend made his guest voice appearance so worthwhile. Like many who've watched HouseBroken so far, I still hope for a romantic connection between Tabitha and The Gray One (Jason Mantzoukas). They accept each other in the weirdest ways, making them a fantastic pair for the series itself.

Chico, having secretly lived with a serial killer for the first moments of his life, was something I least expected. But in the end, I'm so happy the decision was made to show such a hilarious (and validating) look at Chico's origin story in this episode of HouseBroken. His peculiar actions and outlook on life and Kevin make so much more sense now. Having Chico being an orange tabby cat, on top of everything else, is just icing on the crazy cat cake.

Speaking of crazy, I can't explain beyond past reviews how much I'm obsessed with Racoon (Timothy Simons). It's awesome to see HouseBroken lean into this character in such a way because the series benefits from these interactions so much in the long run. It's obvious that decisions are being carefully made regarding time spent on certain characters because this episode proved that perfectly. Racoon is a trash goblin, and I love him for it. It was nice to see this episode realize its limitations and reduce the amount it invested in specific plots. There's been such amazing progress in HouseBroken as a whole, and this episode is proof of that.