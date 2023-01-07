How I Met Your Father: Duff, Radnor Have Discussed Ted Mosby Return HIMYM star Josh Radnor shared that he and Hilary Duff have email-discussed a Ted Mosby return on Hulu's How I Met Your Father.

With Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father set to return for its second season beginning January 24th, fans of the series have been wondering if more HIMYM appearances are on the horizon. I mean, it's tough not to get spoiled when you had Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Robin Scherbatsky in the HIMYF season finale. Based on what Josh Radnor had to share with Newsweek while promoting the return of Amazon's Hunters for its second & final season, they might just have a Ted Mosby return on the horizon. It seems like Radnor and Duff have spoken about the possibility already, with Radnor sharing, "I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff. We kind of went back and forth about being the 'I' on 'How I Met Your dot dot dot.'" And much like Smulders, it's an opportunity that Radnor's definitely game for. " [Hilary] has said publicly she'd love to have me on, so I wouldn't turn down an invitation," the actor added.

Joining Duff on the spinoff sequel series are Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch), Ashley Reyes (American Gods) & Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City). Now, here's a look back at Duff confirming the good news on Tuesday:

Duff also executive produces the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. Emmy Award-winning HIMYM director Pam Fryman directed the pilot and executive produced the 10-episode series (Fryman directed 196 of the original series' 208 total episodes).