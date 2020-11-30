Hugh Grant to Star in New Charlie Brooker Project for Netflix

Hugh Grant is having a bumper year with HBO's The Undoing where he plays an utter cad and sociopath and has a jolly good time doing it. At the end of an interview for Vulture, he drops the news that he's in Charlie Brooker's new Netflix project. "I'm doing a thing tomorrow, actually. Charlie Brooker [the creator of Black Mirror] has written a mockumentary about 2020. It's for Netflix, and I am a historian who's being interviewed about the year. I'm pretty repellent, actually! And you'll like my wig."

This is the first time anyone outside of that project has heard about it. Charlie Brooker has a new Netflix project and it's not a new episode or season of Black Mirror as he has said 2020 has been so bleak and dystopian that he doesn't think he, let alone the audience, can stomach anymore Black Mirror for the time being. He did however hint that he might want to make another of his annual satirical looks back over the past year like he used to do at the BBC with his show Newswipe. A mockumentary looking back at the dumpster fire that has been 2020 sounds totally up that alley. Brooker is someone who just can't resist looking at current events and having a good rant about it with some creative swearing and word combinations to sum up an event and its players in the most succinctly snarky way possible.

As yet, there is no title for the Netflix mockumentary project nor a release date. There are no details about whether it's a single special or a miniseries, or the running length. it's probably a safe bet that will be released before or by the end of the year. And given that 2020 is coming to an end quite quickly now, we can probably expect an announcement or even a trailer released on Netflix's YouTube channel fairly soon.

Hugh Grant in a horrible wig. We can't wait.