Hulu Bite Size Halloween Season 3 Trailer Previews 20 Spooky Shorts

In celebration of Huluween, 20th Digital Studio's Bite Size Halloween series of spooky shorts is back for a third season! Twenty new shorts from exciting emerging filmmakers premiere October 1 on Hulu, blending genres like horror, comedy, sci-fi, thriller, and more.

Shot in seven different countries, this season takes on topical issues such as racism, gender, parenthood, sexuality, and identity. Snatched (dir. Michael Schwartz) features Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law) in her first on-screen role with her husband Brendan Hines (Locke & Key). Misha Osherovich (Freaky) stars as their son. Other shorts feature familiar faces like Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical), Lin Shaye (Insidious), David Costabile (Breaking Bad), and former Glow co-stars Rebekka Johnson and singer-songwriter Kate Nash who co-wrote/directed/starred in a short featuring Nash's original music.

David Worthen Brooks, 20th Digital Studio head, commented: "As we launch the first feature films developed with our incredibly talented Bite Size Halloween filmmaker alums, we are thrilled to introduce the next wave of dynamic filmmaking talent and their ingenious short films. We take great pride in showcasing these vital, diverse voices and their very personal twists on horror, thriller, and sci-fi."

The goal of 20th Digital Studio's short film programs is to continue to guide and finance the growth of these artists' careers and to transition some of the shorts into longer features. The first two films developed in this way will premiere this month for Huluween: Grimcutty from John William Ross on Oct. 10 and Matriarch from Ben Steiner on Oct. 21. Shorts from past Hulu seasons have played at festivals such as SXSW, Sundance, Tribeca, Fantasia, and more.

20th Digital Studio's focus on diversity and inclusion continues as prestigious filmmakers from the festival world are featured, including Nuhash Humayun (Moshari, SXSW Grand Jury Prize), Sam Max (Chaperone, Sundance), Michelle Krusiec (Bite, AFI DWW), Zoey Martinson (Cupids, Tribeca), and many more.