"I Don't Like People Talking S***" Says Goldberg While Talking S***

WWE drama boils over as Goldberg roasts current stars while claiming to hate it. Join El Presidente on his golden yacht for a deep dive into the hypocrisy!

Salutations, comrades! This is El Presidente, typing from a solid gold yacht in undisclosed waters, eager to embrace the latest WWE saga. Yes, friends – time for you to put down your cervezas and listen to this capitalist drama. It seems that former WCW and WWE star Bill Goldberg is feeling a little grumpy these days about his former employer. According to the Chicago Sports Podcast, as transcribed by the comrades at Fightful, this gladiator in spandex has some gripes about the state of WWE. Now, I may just be a humble dictator with a fondness for American wrestling, but I smell hypocrisy here my friends.

Here's what Goldberg had to say about the current state of WWE:

The internal storylines, I don't think, are better. The characters, I surely know aren't better. The guys that are doing their thing right now and leading the charge, they're doing a damn good job, they're just not deep. That's all. They just aren't deep. It's hard to have a couple different people carrying the flag and be able to hand it off to a proper person and keep…I'm trying to keep this as vanilla as possible. It's tough to have the depth. I think they're lacking in that area. That's all. Period, end of story. I don't like getting into it, I don't like people talking shit.

Goldberg claims the current WWE lacks depth. Hah! This from the man whose entire persona was built around the complexity of banging his head against a locker door and whose moveset consisted of exactly two moves. The audacity! Was there a secret third move, Goldberg, that would give depth to your character, like my secret tunnel system to dodge the watchful eye of the CIA?

Now don't get me wrong, comrades. Goldberg's reign in the late '90s was a show of brute-force and raw power, something El Presidente can certainly appreciate. But depth, it was not. Not unlike that time I beat the American CIA at arm-wrestling, using a hand strengthened by years of waving at adoring crowds.

"Depth," according to the man himself, comes down to the quality of internal storylines and characters. Goldberg graciously admits that the current stars are doing a "damn good job". They are 'just not deep.' He opines that having a few flag-bearers isn't sufficient for the cause. Sounds a lot like my fellow dictator friend from North Korea commenting on the variety of burgers at McDonald's.

And here's where it gets interesting, comrades – Goldberg makes these allegations all the while saying, "I don't like people talking shit." Irony? I think Fidel Castro agreeing to a pig roast BBQ in Guantánamo Bay would be less ironic.

Clearly, Goldberg's comments simmer of dissatisfaction, masked under the pretense of neutrality – vanilla as he calls it. But his complaints about lack of depth feel as empty as a US-sponsored coup against my glorious reign. Depth isn't about complexity of moves or extravagant characters, but the connection the wrestlers make with the fans, something that transcends the spotlight.

In the end, comrades, Goldberg should recall his glory days without looking down on the brave new combatants in the ring. The wrestlers of today are dealing with a different beast, a changing audience, and global challenges. Yes, the challenges are real, like the American CIA trying to free my pet puma, Enrique, from the presidential mansion.

To conclude, I want to remind you all comrades, especially Goldberg, that it's easier to mock from a safe distance. But stepping into the ring, the real world, or even a dictatorship – that's where the true depth lies.

Hasta la vista, comrades. Back to my golden yacht and the sea of conflict. Farewell till my next gossip from the ring!

