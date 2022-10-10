I Hear Fear: Amazon Launches Carey Mulligan-Starring Horror Podcast

Just in time for Halloween, Amazon Music will release I Hear Fear, a new podcast anthology series of six scary fiction stories, available only on Amazon Music starting October 17. Academy Award-nominated actress Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, She Said) will introduce a new scripted horror tale each week that is inspired by true events. To listen to I Hear Fear, download the Amazon Music app.

I Hear Fear will push the limits of audio by surprising listeners with immersive sounds and thrilling storytelling that will shake them to their cores. Taking cues from classic creepy TV anthologies, this imaginative horror series is sure to provide the thrills and scares that audiences crave every Halloween. Each episode features distinct stories crafted by expert storytellers Katya Apekina (novelist and screenwriter), Dr. Chesya Burke (assistant professor of English and U.S. literature, Stetson University), Karin Lowachee (author and novelist), Matt Marinovich (author), Jenny Deiker Restivo (The Resident), Ben Rock (The Blair Witch Project), and Bob DeRosa (Killers). I Hear Fear is a Wondery production.

Horror is a fascinating and transportive genre, one that's been mastered in mediums like television and books; however, with the intimacy of audio, the tales in I Hear Fear are sure to bring listeners an unexpected and eerie new way to enjoy psychological thrillers. I Hear Fear joins the growing catalog of creepy and true-crime podcasts from Amazon Music, including Morbid, MrBallen, The Rewatcher: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Dr. Death. Fans of these true-crime podcasts, as well as horror movie fans, will enjoy the audio treat of I Hear Fear. Listeners can enjoy all of the unmissable content from Amazon Music by downloading the Amazon Music app. All Amazon Music tiers now offer a wide selection of podcasts at no additional cost and live streaming in partnership with Twitch.