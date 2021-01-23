Iconic Televison & Radio Host Larry King Passes Away, Age 87

Legendary, award-winning television and radio host Larry King has passed away at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 87- several weeks after the world learned he had been hospitalized with coronavirus. News of his death was posted to social media on Saturday morning by Ora Media, King's studio and network. "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King," the Ora Media statement read. "Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon, and the entire King family. Funeral services and a memorial service will be announced later in co-ordination with the King family, who ask for privacy at this time."

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1933, King would go on to have a six-decade career in broadcasting that would him not just awards but the trust of his viewers. Best known for his radio work and CNN show Larry King Live (which would go on to run for 25 years, 1985 to 2010), King's recent turns as a broadcaster included Ora Media shows Larry King Now and Politicking With Larry King. The multimedia talent would go on to earn an Emmy in 1999 for his interview with Karla Faye Tucker, the first woman executed in Texas since the Civil War. In 2011, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences honored King with a Lifetime Achievement Award. In accepting the honor, King said, "I was lucky enough to be in a business where I really didn't have to work. It was unbelievable to go in every night and meet people and ask them questions. It was a privilege."

"We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King… The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him," said CNN President Jeff Zucker. "We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage. From our CNN family to Larry's, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work."