Impact Makes Last Minute Change to Hard to Kill Main Event

One day before the event, Impact Wrestling has made a major change to the main event of the Hard to Kill PPV. Moose will replace Alex Shelley in the main event that was originally set to be Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. Shelley informed Impact "late last night" that he couldn't travel to Nashville "due to unavoidable circumstances."

Speaking of the last-minute change, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore said in a press release:

When we got the news from Alex there was no question what we needed to do. Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures – I personally contacted Moose and he accepted the match immediately. I know Rich Swann in particular has his issues with Moose. but this is time to put personal issues and egos aside. HARD TO KILL is a huge event for IMPACT Wrestling and a historic one for professional wrestling in general. IMPACT Wrestling needs to put our best foot forward. Moose fits that bill. He is a physical specimen, a five-tool athlete, and has proven himself to be a world-class professional wrestler. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will have their hands even more full now when they step into the ring with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, IMPACT Original Chris Sabin, and the TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose. Rich is on a plane right now and his phone is off. I'm going to try to meet him at the airport for what I can't imagine is going to be a pleasant conversation. But HARD TO KILL's main event is set: Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose will go at it with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose, for his part, had this to say on teaming with his rival, Rich Swann:

I played alongside plenty of guys I didn't like in football.

Hard to Kill takes place Saturday, January 16th on PPV and on the Fite TV app. Bleeding Cool will cover the event live, so send your clicks our way, brother.