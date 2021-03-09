Impact Preview: 2 Matches, Contract Signing Set for Tonight's Show

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, here with you today ahead of tonight's Impact Wrestling to continue my plans to redistribute the world's wealth one click at a time. Later tonight El Presidente will provide the most glorious of recaps of Impact Wrestling, but before then, amigos, I have this preview of tonight's show for you.

This week, The Good Brothers will sign the contract for their match at Sacrifice this weekend. Ace Austin will take on Chris Bey ahead of Austin's shot at the X-Division Championship at Sacrifice. And Shera and Rohit Raju will face James Storm and Chris Sabin to settle their differences from Swinger's Palace last week. X-Division Champion TJP will face Madman Fulton in Before the Impact, the pre-show. And the episode of Impact in 60 taking place after tonight's show will be focused on Eddie Edwards.

