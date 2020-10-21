Impact Wrestling – A Little Last Minute Wedding Planning

In part one of our Impact Wrestling report, Rhino finds himself in big trouble, and Rosemary and John E. Bravo get ready for their wedding at Bound for Glory. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's Impact Wrestling report. We watch wrestling, so you don't have to. You're welcome.

Impact Wrestling Report for October 20th, 2020 Part 1

As I tune into the Impact pre-show on Twitch, it seems Melissa Santos is having audio issues. This gives me hope that maybe the commentary will be broken again like it was a few weeks ago, making for the best wrestling TV show in years. We'll find out.

Impact starts with a "previously on" video. This one, in fact…

And then the credits roll, and Josh Matthews welcomes us to Impact week. Damn it. Oh well. Heath comes out to the ring. Then one of the Deaners comes out. Then Hernandez. Then Alisha Edwards. Then Rhino. They're going to be fighting in a 5-way match to get the number 20 spot in the Call Your Spot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory. The person who's pinned, however, will get the number 1 spot.

Heath vs. a Deaner vs. Hernandez vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Rhino

Alisha Edwards shoves all the guys until she gets to Hernandez, who picks her up, sits her on the top turnbuckle, and pats her on the head.

Alisha jumps on Heath's back for a headlock, and a Deaner kicks Heath, causing him to slam Alisha into the corner. Alisha then sells like she's been run over by a truck, even though Heath weighs maybe 30 pounds more than she does.

This is not your typical Impact opening match, which usually has younger wrestlers and a high work rate. It's also shorter than usual.

At one point, Hernandez tries to give a Razor's Edge to Alisha, but the Deaner saves her. But then Rhino tries to Gore Hernandez, and he dodges, causing Rhino to Gore Alisha instead.

Hernandez rolls up Rhino for the win.

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne talk up Bound for Glory and tonight's card. The main event tonight is The North vs. The Good Brothers. Bound for Glory is looking pretty stacked. We see a video package for Moose vs. EC3 at Bound for Glory. Hahaha! I forgot about that ending last week, where Moose beat EC3 (off-camera) and ended up with a fist covered in blood.

Impact takes a commercial break after that. The talk on Twitch is Alisha Edwards getting gored. Afterward, Jimmy Jacobs talks to Moose in a sit-down interview. Jacobs asks Moose if he's happy he got his belt back. Moose says he is, but he sounds pretty down. Jacobs calls him out, and Moose gets defensive. He starts shouting about EC3 and storms off.

After he leaves, people in EC3 hoodies kidnap Jimmy Jacobs, pull him outside, and toss him into a van. Great interview. They should all end like that.

John E. Bravo freaks out backstage because they have no money (even though Fallah Bahh is still there and clearly hiding the money between his breasts) for his upcoming wedding to Rosemary, happening at Bound for glory. One of the Deaners did book a photographer, though. It's Kaleb with a K. He's here with Tenille Dashwood. He only takes photos of her. Bravo is not pleased. He starts yelling at everyone, but But Taya Valkyrie interrupts and tells Bravo to calm down. She wants to know where he picked this kind of behavior up (the joke being he learned it from her). Bravo storms off.

Deonna Purrazzo talks about her match with Kylie Rae at Bound for Glory in a pre-recorded promo set to music. Unsurprisingly, she believes she'll win. Impact takes another commercial break. No, Melissa Santos. Instead, we get Mick Foley vs. Sting in a six-sided cage as the Impact Plus flashback of the week.

Rosemary comes to the ring. She'll be facing Havok. If she beats Havok, Havok has to cooperate to resurrect James Mitchell so he can officiate Rosemary's wedding. But if Havok wins, Rosemary drops it. Havok comes to the ring second.

Rosemary vs. Havok

This wedding angle is probably my favorite one going into Bound for Glory. What can I say? I'm a sucker for a good wrestling wedding.

Rosemary wins in a brief but fun match with a pair of spears.

Havok reluctantly follows Rosemary backstage. Then we see a video promoting the feud between the Motor City Machine Guns, The North, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, and the Good Brothers. Then another commercial break. Melissa Santos is back for this one to talk about the wedding storyline and the tag team four-way at Bound for Glory.

After the break, the Good Brothers promote Talk'n Shop-a-Mania, which is happening tonight as part of Impact week. Then we get a Kylie Rae promo video responding to the Deonna Purrazzo one we saw earlier. I'm hyped for this match too.

The EC3 henchmen who kidnapped Jimmy Jacobs arrive at their destination. What I find hilarious about these kinds of Impact segments is it's obvious it's all filmed at the same studio. Like, they didn't drive anywhere. It's a different part of the same building. You can tell because of the siding.

Anyway, they bring Jacobs inside a blue-painted room and sit him in a chair. EC3 sits down with him. Impact takes a commercial break. Afterward, EC3 makes Jacobs interview him. He talks nonsense about controlling his narrative and all that. EC3 says his narrative is what it's always been. But also, the narrative has changed. The adversary EC3 has been waiting to fight has emerged. EC3 has a black eye from his brawl with Moose last week. EC3 says every part of him is wounded. He yells at Jimmy. He talks about the fight on the bridge. He finally came face to face with Moose; the Moose EC3 wanted him to be. EC3 says Moose isn't a wrestling god, but he has potential, and EC3 saw that potential when Moose beat the crap out of him. Moose was beginning to control his narrative. But it isn't Moose's narrative to control. It's EC3's narrative. Yadda yadda yadda and EC3 is gonna destroy his past, take the TNA championship, and burn its legacy down. EC3 must earn his victory by beating Moose inside the narrative. Then he'll know it's worth it.

Jacobs asks EC3 what this is all about when EC3 gave back the title. EC3 says he could have destroyed the title, but he chose to use it to lure Moose into the narrative. He shouts some of the things he just said a minute ago. Okay, I'm pretty excited about this match too. Bound for Glory is stacked. And Impact is entering its second hour. Won't you click down below and join me in part two of this recap?

This post is part of a multi-part series: Impact Wrestling Report for October 20th, 2020.

Impact Wrestling – A Little Last Minute Wedding Planning

Impact Wrestling – A Go-Home Show for a Well-Built PPV (Coming Soon)