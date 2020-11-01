Impact Wrestling Announces Turning Point Event for November

Impact Wrestling's next big PPV, Hard to Kill, will take place this January. But Impact fans jonesing for some extra-curricular Impact before then will be pleased to know that Impact will hold another one of its quasi-PPVs as an Impact Plus special in November. The company's official Twitter account tweeted, "BREAKING: Our next @IMPACTPlusApp exclusive event Turning Point will take place on Saturday, November 14th! #TurningPoint."

Impact's last Impact Plus special was Victory Road, and it took place just a few weeks before Bound for Glory. That event actually ended up playing a big role in Bound for Glory, though it wasn't by design. The show saw Deonna Purrazzo defeat Susie's challenge for the Knockouts Championship and seemingly break her arm afterward. That match was originally meant to build toward Kylie Rae's challenge against Purrazzo at Bound for Glory, but when Kylie Rae no-showed the PPV, Susie was inserted, returning to her Su Yung character, and actually won the belt.

No word yet on what we can expect to see happen at Turning Point, but it should serve as a good way to carry Impact's post-Bound-for-Glory storylines to the next level. Unfortunately, one issue Impact has suffered from during the pandemic is that its PPVs and Network Specials take place on pretty much the exact same set as regular episodes of Impact, which can make the show seem less like a special event and more like just another episode of Impact. Hopefully, Impact is able to counter that feeling with Turning Point by putting some big matches with exciting storyline developments on the show.

Impact Wrestling's Turning Point will air on Saturday, November 14th on Impact Plus. Impact Plus can be purchased as a standalone subscription or on the Fite TV app.