Impact Bound for Glory Recap – New Knockouts Champ After Bait & Switch

From Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, comes Impact Wrestling's biggest PPV of the year: Bound for Glory. Tonight's card features a Call Your Shot Gauntlet match where the winner earns a title shot at a time and place of their choosing as if the title shot was money, and they were putting it somewhere for safekeeping, like a bank. Plus, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, TJP, Jordynne Grace, Willie Mack, and Rohit Raju will face off in a 6-Way Scramble for the Impact X-Division Championship. Also, The Good Brothers, The North, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton, and The Motor City Machine Guns compete in a 4-Way for the Impact Tag Team Championship. Eddie Edwards takes on Ken Shamrock. Moose faces Ec3 in an undisclosed location (read: another part of Skyway Studios) for the TNA Championship. Kylie Rae challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. And in the main event, Rich Swann fights Eric Young for the Impact World Championship.

Rosemary and John E. Bravo apologize to Taya Valkyrie for not helping her more in the Gauntlet Match earlier. She tells them not to worry about it. What's important is their wedding. Havok arrives. She and Rosemary head off to resurrect James Mitchell. Taya starts talking to Bravo about the wedding and Bravo flips out on her. He suddenly is a misogynist. He says he wears the pants in this relationship and once he marries Rosemary, she's gonna do what he says. Uh… uh oh.

Madison Rayne joins the commentary team for the Knockouts Championship match. Deonna Purazzo heads to the ring first. Dammit, the champ should come out last! She's got Kimber Lee with her. Oh, but there's a twist. When Kylie's music plays, she doesn't come out. Purrazzo gets on the mic and says she's not surprised Kylie didn't show up. She does offer to defend her championship against any man or woman in the locker room.

Su Yung comes out. What is happening here? The last we saw her, Purrazzo was breaking her arm and she still thought she was Susie. Now she's changed back to Su Yung and Kylie Rae has gone missing? Did Su Yung take out Kylie? Well, hopefully, we'll find out.

Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo – Knockouts Championship Match

This match quickly turns to a brawl and spills out onto the apron. Yung hits a backbreaker off the apron to the floor (planting Purrazzo on the apron) that looks brutal. Yung sets up a chair outside, but Purrazzo pulls her back in the ring. They trade pin attempts. Eventually, Purrazzo gains control of the match and starts working on Yung's arm to get her ready for the Rings of Saturn.

So let's take a moment here, while Purrazzo does her thing, to figure out what the hell is going on. It looks like Yung replacing Kylie wasn't rumored before the match, so it's a surprise. What happened. Rae wasn't injured, as far as I know. Is it a COVID thing? It looks like she pulled out of an indie event a week and a half ago. So Impact knew about this, at least earlier than the last minute, possibly for weeks. So why continue to promote it with Kylie? It's kind of a bummer because this was one of the best-built matches going into Bound for Glory and in addition we're kinda cheated out of the slow Su Yung return that's been building too.

Ah well, the truth will come out eventually. While I was ruminating on the ethics of Impact promoting a match they knew couldn't happen, Purrazzo put a major beatdown on Su Yung. Now Yung makes a comeback. They fight outside and Yung seats Purrazzo on that chair she set up at ringside near the beginning of the match. Then she hits a running senton off the apron onto Purrazzo on the chair.

Yung tosses Purrazzo back inside and hits a pedigree, but Purrazzo kicks out. Take that, Triple H! Yung puts a nasty glove on and goes fo ra mandible claw, but Purrazzo reverses. Some shenanigans ensue and Purrazzo accidentally takes ou the ref. Yung hits a… reverse vertebreaker(?), but the ref can't count. Kimber Lee heads in to cheat with a chair shot while the ref is out. Yung blows red mist in her eyes. But Purrazzo gets the armbar on Yung.

Before Purrazzo can turn the armbar into Rings of Saturn, Yung, locks the mandible claw in, causing Purrazzo to break the hold. Yung hits a stunner and a panic switch. She gets the pin.

After the match, Madison Rayne reveals that the Knockouts Tag Team Championships are coming back. Josh Matthews says they'll be back back "in 2020" in January at Hard to Kill. He means 2021. He corrects himself after a short promo video. The PPV is January 16th, 2021.

Winner: Su Yung

Uh… what the hell is going on here? Where is Kylie Rae? Why is Purrazzo's reign over when she was just getting started? Why is Su Yung back?

