Impact Wrestling: Don Callis Fired, Sami Callihan Reinstated

Following the tumultuous events of Against All Odds last weekend, Impact Wrestling got things back on track for Slammiversary this week. Rather than a match, the main event of this week's episode of Impact Wrestling was a talking segment between Don Callis and Scott D'Amore after D'Amore fired Sami Callihan, the #1 contender for Kenny Omega's Impact Championship, at Against All Odds. Impact exec Scott D'Amore teased an Anthem board member coming to Impact to rectify the situation, and that representative turned out to be Tommy Dreamer, who reinstated Callihan and fired Callis from his role as executive vice president. This clears the path for Callihan to challenge Omega for the Impact Championship at Slammiversary in July.

Another match was made for Slammiversary when Chris Sabin attacked Moose, distracting the newly-re-signed Impact star from his quest to get revenge on Kenny Omega for being screwed at Against All Odds. Moose will have to go through Sabin first, it seems. Additionally, Satoshi Kojima defeated Rhino in singles competition to earn a Tag Team Championship shot for himself and Eddie Edwards against Violent by Design, presumably also at Slammiversary.

Also on Impact this week, Tenille Dashwood defeated Rachel Ellering with an assist from Kaleb with a K. Steve Maclin (nee Cutler) made his Impact Wrestling debut and beat Jason Page. Deonna Purrazzo apparently dumped her lackeys, Susan and Kimber Lee. X-Division Champion Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin as the build to Ultimate X at Slammiversary continues. And TJP defeated Black Taurus, only to be attacked by Moose after the match, who was himself then attacked by Chris Sabin as noted earlier.

Slammiversary is set to take place on July 17th and will bring fans back into the building for Impact Wrestling for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Below, watch highlights from Impact's YouTube channel from this week's show.

Josh Alexander FIGHTS FOR HIS LIFE! | IMPACT! Highlights June 17, 2021

CONTROVERSIAL FINISH in Knockouts Battle! | IMPACT! Highlights June 17, 2021

Satoshi Kojima GOES TO WAR with Rhino! | IMPACT Highlights June 17, 2021

Don Callis FIRED! Sami Callihan REINSTATED! | IMPACT Highlights June 17, 2021