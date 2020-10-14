Impact Wrestling – Moose and EC3 Finally Come Fist to Face

In the second hour of Impact Wrestling, Kylie Rae gets mean, Eric Young gets angry, and Moose gets his hands on EC3. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's Impact Wrestling report. We watch Impact, so you don't have to. Though you should, it's a good show.

Impact Wrestling Report for October 13th, 2020 Part 2

Jimmy Jacobs talks to Eric Young. He reminds him that it's unclear whether Rich Swann will be able to compete at Bound for Glory. Young wants to know if Jacobs thinks Swann will show up. Jacobs says Swann has been resilient in the past. Young flips out. He says Swann, Impact, and Jacobs haven't dealt with something like Eric Young before. (But wasn't he in Impact for like ten years?) Young says he's going to the ring to get to the bottom of this right now.

But first, Kimber Lee comes to the ring with Deonna Purrazzo. Kylie Rae comes out. No Susie because she's selling a broken arm.

Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee

Kylie is facing Purazzo at Bound for Glory for the Impact World Championship, and this match is to build excitement for that. Purazzo has taken out Kylie's friend, Susie, and it's driven Kylie to drop her nice girl gimmick and get angry. Also looming all of this is whether Susie, when she does return, will still be Susie or Su Yung.

Kylie Rae is very aggressive in this match, motivated by her hatred for Purrazzo.

Lee does get in some offense, though, for most of the middle of the match. At one point, she powerbombs Kylie on the apron, which looks like it hurts. Commentary plays up the lack of Susie at ringside as a disadvantage for Kylie.

Kylie eventually makes a comeback as the match heads to its finish. She hits a Kylie Special, and a cannonball as Purrazzo starts to look worried. After a few more exchanges, Purrazzo tries to distract Kylie, but Lee cannot take advantage. Kylie makes Lee tap out with the Smile to the finish.

After the match, Kylie won't let go of the hold. Purrazzo tries to attack her, but Kylie kicks her ass. Impact takes a commercial break. Melissa Santos eats carrots and talks with her mouth full through the whole thing. After the break, the Good Brothers come to the rng with their custom beers, or four locos, or whatever they are. I'm gonna go with four locos. The Good Brothers seem like four loco kinda guys.

Karl Anderson says the Good Brothers came to Impact Wrestling both because Impact paid them a lot of money and because they wanted to win the tag team championships. When they got here, they realized they're the best at everything in Impact, including beer drinking and wine drinking. But to be the best, you have to have the championships.

Big LG says there's a target on the backs of the Motor City Machine Guns, and the Good Brothers are gonna punch a hole right through it. They'll be leaving Bound for Glory as tag team champions. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton come out. Fulton is facing Gallows in a singles match.

Big LG vs. Madman Fulton

It's a hoss fight, people. Two giant sacks of meat slamming into each other, just the way you like it!

The slamming continues through an Impact commercial break. Melissa Santos has given up the carrots and is eating steak now. And the cabbage salad. She reveals that Brian Cage is the one who cooks in their family.

After the break, the hoss fight has spilled into the ringside area and become a hardcore match. Fulton is beating Big LG with a lead pipe. Gallows fires back with a chair and then a beer to the face.

In the ring, Fulton boots a chair into Gallows' face as he comes off the top rope with it. He chokes him with a crutch.

After more violence, Gallows wins with a chokeslam through two steel chairs set up side by side.

That was an unexpectedly violent match. I approve of this 100%. Impact takes another commercial break, during which Melissa Santos has finally finished dinner. After the break, commentary runs through the cards for next week and for Bound for Glory.

Eric Young comes to the ring to cut a promo. He's not leaving the ring until someone tells him Rich Swann quit and won't be at their match at Bound for Glory. Cut to backstage, and Scott D'Amore gets a phone call, the one he's been waiting for from Swann's doctor. After getting the information, D'Amore heads to the ring as Impact takes a final commercial break.

D'Amore comes out to the ring to talk with Eric Young. Young does the talking, though. He points out he gave Rich Swann the easy way out, but Rich didn't take it, so Eric had to show him who the power in Impact Wrestling is. He tells D'Amore to tell everyone what they already know: Swann is crippled and a quitter, and Young has the night off at Bound for Glory.

D'Amore lectures Young on his current attitude problem. He says he spoke to Swann's orthopedic surgeon, and Young did substantial, additional damage to Swann. Young is thrilled he starts going off on Swann again. D'Amore tries to leave the ring, and Young stops him. He demands D'Amore declare Swann unfit to compete at Bound for Glory, which Young reiterates is completely Swann's own fault.

D'Amore asks what happened to the old Eric Young. The nice Eric Young. The Canadian Eric Young. He says Young has lost himself. Swann suffered additional and substantial damage, but the surgeons say Swann is a special athlete, and he's still recovering ahead of schedule. Swann will be at Bound for Glory, and D'Amore hopes Swann knocks some sense into Young.

Young assaults Scott D'Amore and tries to break his ankle. Rich Swann runs out to make the save. He appears to be completely recovered. He hits Young with a Cutter, and Young retreats. Swann poses with the Impact World Championship as Impact ends… almost.

In a final scene, Moose reaches the bridge EC3 told him to find. EC3 is there with the TNA Championship. He asks if this is what Moose seeks. Moose tells him to go to hell. They talk some trash back and forth with each other. EC3 says Moose is unoriginal. Moose says EC3 wishes he had Moose's career. EC3 says he'd throw himself off the bridge if he had Moose's career. Moose says he's gonna love kicking his ass.

EC3 lays down the belt, and they start to brawl while country music plays. EC3 ends up winning this fight. He mocks Moose for being pathetic and tries to leave with the belt, but Moose gets back up and kicks his ass. Via cinematic magic, EC3's face is covered in blood, and Moose's fist is covered in blood. Moose leaves with the title, and Impact goes off the air.

