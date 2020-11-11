Impact Wrestling Recap – The Rascalz are Leaving Impact Wrestling?!

On Impact Wrestling this week, Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood try to be friends, TJP gets one more shot, Tommy Dreamer plays a dick, and more!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Impact Wrestling Edition. Impact is the perfect Tuesday chaser to wash away the awful taste of WWE Monday Night Raw. The big storyline running through Impact right now is still the mystery of who shot John E. Bravo, but we're sure to get some great wrestling tonight as well. And we're gonna tell you all about it, because honestly, who can keep up with all the wrestling on television every week unless they're getting paid to watch it like I am?

Impact Wrestling Recap for November 10th, 2020 Part 1

After "last week on Impact" and the opening credits (We own the night! Whoa-oh! Whoa-oh!), Kaleb with a K kicks off Impact from the ring. He brags about Tenille Dashwood's social media presence, and I'm starting to wonder if this gimmick is a parody of WWE's obsession with their social media statistics. Is Kaleb with a K really Michael Kole with a K?

Madison Rayne, who formed a team with Dashwood on Locker Room Talk last week, comes to the ring. Havok and Neveah come out. They have a match. It ends with a tombstone piledriver from Havok to Rayne.

Havok and Neveah defeat Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood.

Dashwood and Kaleb leave, and that partnership is over. Josh Matthews is alone on commentary since Madison Rayne is dead now. Oh, great! Double the Josh Matthews talking. Just what this show needed.

Gia Miller asks the Good Brothers whether they can beat The North at Turning Point. They believe they can. They put over the Impact Tag Team Championships as the one set of belts they've never been able to win. Ethan Page interrupts, and when Karl Anderson calls him "The Karate Man," he slaps him. Anderson slaps him back so hard it sends Impact to a commercial break.

After the break, Impact plays a commercial for Talknshopamania 2. Then Tommy Dreamer interrogates Acey Romera, who claims not to have shot John E. Bravo. He's got some kind of lie detector machine that says Romero is telling the truth. Next, he interrogates a Deaner, the one who lost to Johnny Swinger last week, which he is angry about. Dreamer plays a clip from Wrestle House, where the Deaner said he wanted to kill Bravo. The Deaner denies it. That's enough of that.

TJP heads to the ring, looking like a man who believes with all his heart that rampant voter fraud unfairly stole the election from Donald Trump. X-Division Champion Rohit Raju is out next. He has to give TJP a fair match for the title, but if TJP loses, he can't challenge Rohit for it again.

So they have a match then—a pretty good one, with lots of flippy shit, which Rohit wins.

Rohit Raju defeats TJP to retain the X-Division Championship.

As a result of this match, TJP is never allowed to challenge Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship again, plus he has to admit Joe Biden won the election clean.

Hernandez catches up with Fallah Bahh backstage. He says Bahh probably shot Bravo so Bravo couldn't rat him out for stealing Hernandez's money a few weeks ago. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan show up and get Fallah Bahh's back. They chase Hernandez off, but it's a ploy so they can steal the wad of cash out of his pocket.

Impact takes a commercial break. If you're watching on Twitch (which I am), you get Melissa Santos hosting a Twitch chat filled with simps instead of commercials. They try to encourage Melissa to start her own Twitch channel, and she's shocked to learn how much money Paige makes playing video games. Once she learns she can play Mario Kart, and Resident Evil and people will pay her, she's on board.

After the break, the Rascalz hang out in the treehouse. They have an eviction notice. They haven't paid rent on the treehouse in three years. Now they have a week to leave the treehouse and Impact Wrestling. Josh Matthews says it's a shoot!

XXXL come out, and I just want to take this opportunity to point out again, speaking as a man of girth with some experience in this area, there's no way these guys are wearing a size as small as XXXL. XXXXXL at minimum. Chris Sabin comes out. Alex Shelley is injured.

Sabin and Acey Romero have a match. Larry D does his best to interfere from ringside, but it's not enough to stop Sabin from getting the win.

Chris Sabin defeats Acey Romero to defend Alex Shelley's honor.

Larry assaults Sabin after the match. Sami Callahan talks to Chris Bey backstage. Bey is facing Eddie Edwards tonight, and Callahan has a plan he wants Bey to help him execute. Impact takes a commercial break, and so too must the Shovel take a break for one very important reason: I get paid by the article, not the word. So click down below to read part two.

