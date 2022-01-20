Instead of Turning Heel, Cody Rhodes Just Insulted WWE Again

A lot of people believe that Cody Rhodes is working toward an extremely slowly burning heel turn with his character in AEW, displaying an out-of-control ego that can't take a hint about his waning popularity, desperately clinging to the notion that he's AEW's top babyface star long past the time that most of the company's fans have moved on. But what if it's not a storyline?

On AEW Dynamite tonight, Cody Rhodes once again refused to turn heel, even outright saying that he won't turn heel during his promo segment. Instead, Rhodes referenced CM Punk's pipe bomb promo from WWE, laid claim to the legacy of that promo as the person who did the things CM Punk wishes he could have and then founded AEW, and then trashed WWE again with comments mocking the company's recent changing of WALTER's name to GUNTHER. Rhodes then challenged Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara to a title unification ladder match at AEW Beach Break in Cleveland next week.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cody Rhodes Held Nothing Back! | AEW Dynamite, 1/19/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4Ue6pON9yY)

Even worse, despite a few vocal hecklers, most of the AEW crowd went along with and was cheering Cody by the end of his promo. If there's one way to win over an AEW crowd, it's to insult WWE, as Cody well knows. It's also a surefire way to really cheese off The Chadster. Auughh man! So unfair! Why is Cody Rhodes always bullying WWE? Luckily, The Chadster will always STAND UP FOR WWE and defend them from these baseless attacks.

The Chadster hates to say it, because The Chadster hates to support anyone who works for AEW, but The Chadster really hopes Sammy Guevara wins his match with Cody at Beach Break. Here's what Guevara had to say in response to Cody's promo during a picture-in-picture segment:

Obviously, the best thing to happen would be for Cody to admit he's been lying about WWE all these years, re-sign with the company, and go back to his Stardust gimmick. But if that isn't going to happen, losing the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara is the next best thing, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

