Interior Chinatown Star Tzi Ma on Charles Yu, Taika Waititi & More

Tzi Ma (Kung Fu) spoke with Bleeding Cool about Hulu's action comedy miniseries Interior Chinatown, Jimmy O. Wang, Taika Waititi, and more.

Tzi Ma has had one of the longest-sustained careers in Hollywood with a career spanning five decades – since his debut in 1979's Cocaine Cowboys. Playing such a diverse set of roles from businessmen, scientists, restaurant owners, crime bosses, executives, teachers, politicians, military figures, and family man, the actor has appeared in over 130 projects across film and TV. Ma's latest is the Hulu miniseries Interior Chinatown as Joe Wu, an Asian American father and martial artist in the twilight of his life, who has big dreams for his son Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a struggling actor who works as a server trying to make a better life for himself beyond the cliched roles and stereotypes. The Kung Fu and Rush Hour (1998) star spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with Charles Yu, the author-turned-showrunner of the series based on his work, and executive producer Taika Waititi (Reservation Dogs, What We Do in the Shadows), co-star Yang, and his career longevity.

Interior Chinatown Star Tzi Ma on Embracing Opportunities & Helping to Bring Charles Yu's Story to Life

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Interior Chinatown?'

What's not intriguing about 'Interior Chinatown' [laughs]? Everything about 'Interior Chinatown' is intriguing because it's the mystery within a mystery. It's a box within a box. It's a 'Russian Doll' within a 'Russian Doll.' It's like talking to Taika Waititi. I said, "Taika, what can't you do?" It's like that, right? He does everything well, so 'Interior Chinatown's' script is that way because there are so many lines of history, mystery, drama, and comedy.

Did you read Charles Yu's novel before filming?

Absolutely! [I read] the book first because a friend of mine sent it to me telling me, "You going to read this book!" I said, "Okay, I read it, and my God! This is amazing! This guy! [laughs]."

How do you feel it captured the Asian American experience?

Charles is also the showrunner with firsthand knowledge of who we are. That makes it feel like we can do what we do, explaining everything to someone not in touch with the culture. All those things add up.

How do you break down your chemistry with Jimmy [O. Yang] with the father-son dynamic?

Jimmy and I worked together before, so we know each other. We already have chemistry and someone I must credit Taika. When we first met, sat down, and talked about that scene, we rehearsed. One thing, probably the best direction I've received, and I work with many good directors, he said, "This is the relationship I have with my dad." Man! Talking about it sends chills down my body. It is something that many foreign-born sons must deal with. How do we recognize or continue to ask for, look for, and yearn for love and recognition from a dad?

Given the themes of 'Interior Chinatown' trying to break the mold of feeling invisible, did feel that way with your upbringing, talking to your peers, and coming way in Hollywood?

Yes. Everybody goes through that experience, and the way I went through it is from many years ago. The journey was probably more difficult than it is today because there are more opportunities now, as opposed to yesteryear when there were so few [laughs]. We struggled even more, but I feel it built character and created a way of how I like to work. I learned there are certain ways, I like to do things that only from experience, would I know you would never learn in acting school. You would never learn that any other way than experience, which is invaluable.

What's your secret to your longevity in Hollywood and the entertainment industry?

Be picky and choosy [laughs]. Normally, because the conventional wisdom is if you go to acting school, and you go to classes, they'll be like, "Do anything, do everything, get good stuff under your belt." You see this particularly more for actors of color.

Can you talk about your costars and how they were on set? What was the atmosphere like with working with Charles and Taika as creatives?

They suck! Just kidding [laughs]. They are amazing. There isn't a more open group of people who welcome your input, who welcome you all being part of this experiment we're doing here. They make it not just people in front of the camera; this is also evident behind the camera. They make a concerted effort to diversify and give opportunities to people who normally wouldn't have the opportunity to work behind a camera. There is a certain amount of cooperation that's unlike anything I ever saw.

Interior Chinatown, which also stars Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Sullivan Jones, Lisa Gilroy, Archie Kao, and Diana Lin, is available to stream on Hulu.

