Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: simon kinberg

Simon Kinberg Will Reportedly Write & Produce A New Star Wars Trilogy

Lucasfilm has reportedly secured a deal with Simon Kinberg to write and produce a new Star Wars trilogy.

Article Summary Lucasfilm reportedly taps Simon Kinberg for a new Star Wars trilogy.

Conflicting reports suggest Kinberg's trilogy may either continue Skywalker Saga or begin a new era.

Speculation rises about Star Wars' future, echoing past uncertainty in Hollywood's blockbuster terrain.

Despite excitement, the project's fruition remains uncertain amidst other rumored Star Wars endeavors.

Is anyone else having flashbacks to the early 2010s, right after Disney bought Lucasfilm when suddenly, there were about three dozen Star Wars movies in varying forms of development? A couple of different things have happened in the last couple of days that might be giving people flashbacks to the early or mod 2010s. Anyway, for a little while, Star Wars didn't have any place on the big screen; instead, it spent all of its time streaming. At the recent Star Wars Celebration, we have three movies confirmed to be in varying forms of development. Then another movie was announced, and another, and maybe that Lando movie is still happening, and maybe Rogue Squadron hasn't been shelved. If you thought all that was enough, now there is even more. According to Deadline, Lucasfilm has reportedly just signed a deal with Simon Kinberg where he will write and produce a new Star Wars film and a new Star Wars trilogy, even though it seemed like they were moving away from greenlighting trilogies.

Deadline has heard some conflicting details about this reported trilogy, writing, "I heard this will comprise episodes 10-12 of The Skywalker Saga that began with George Lucas's 1977 first film that along with Steven Spielberg's Jaws reshaped the global blockbuster game. Insiders disputed my intel that Kinberg will continue that storyline, saying this will instead begin a new saga, and sit alongside Star Wars percolating projects with James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi and Donald Glover. As usual, Lucasfilm and Disney are not commenting."

If the opening paragraph didn't make it incredibly obvious, we are not exactly putting money down that this series of films actually comes to be. Rian Johnson still says his trilogy of films might happen someday. For a while, it seemed like Marvel and Star Wars had a pretty good system going and could keep it going for years or decades. Now, things are not looking as secure for two franchises that once looked far too big to fail. As someone on Twitter/X said in response to this news: "Things that won't happen for $1000."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!