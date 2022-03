Interview with the Vampire: AMC Taps Eric Bogosian As Interviewer

The casting announcements for AMC Networks' upcoming adaptation of the late author Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire continues rolling on, with Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio) joining the cast as Daniel Molloy, an investigative journalist nearing the end of his career who's given a second chance at the interview of a lifetime. "In 1988, I hit my mom up for money three times to see 'Talk Radio' in the movie theaters. I count Eric Bogosian as one of the half-dozen artists who made me want to do this for a career. He is, for me, the dented car fender of the American Soul and I can think of no better actor/writer alive to play this role. I'm in total frothing geek mode about his casting," said showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds). With the series set to debut later this year, Bogosian joins a cast that includes Sam Reid (Lambs of God, The Hunting) as Lestat, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) as Louis, Bailey Bass ("Avatar" sequels) as Claudia, newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, and Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid.

Now here's a look at several impressive screencaps offering some clues on the type of adaptation fans can expect.

Now here's a look at the full trailer for AMC and AMC+ detailing an impressive line-up of returning & debuting series, as well as those series you know and love staring down their final funs:

With showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will also executive produce, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.

"This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago. This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can't wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, when the news was first announced. "With 'The Walking Dead,' this Anne Rice collection, and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward, and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like 'Breaking Bad,' 'Rectify,' 'Halt and Catch Fire' and 'Better Call Saul' on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters."