Interview with the Vampire: Bailey Bass Introduces Viewers to Claudia

As we creep closer to mid-September, we're not less than three weeks away from the highly-anticipated premiere of AMC & showrunner Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. After last week's release of what appears to be the final official trailer for the Sam Reid (Lestat De Lioncourt), Jacob Anderson (Louis De Point Du Lac), Bailey Bass (Claudia) & Eric Bogosian (Interviewer Daniel Molloy)-starring series, the cast is getting a chance to share their perspectives with viewers on what they need to know about their respective characters. Oh, and did we mention that they only have 30 seconds to do it? So let's see who's up first…

In the following clip, Bass offers viewers new to Rice's universe some important bullet points they need to know before formally meeting Claudia next month:

The series also stars newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, and Maura Grace Athari (Quarantine Therapy). Now here's a look at the official trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, premiering on October 2nd:

A luxury apartment covering an entire single floor of a high rise. Where the Vampire has granted the interview with the man he once judged to be unworthy. And where the journalist Daniel Molloy has hustled, for a second shot at the interview that got away from him 40 years earlier… Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, Interview with The Vampire follows Louis' epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900's New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist Lestat's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel.

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere sometime this fall and is currently in production (along with Mayfair Witches) in New Orleans. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.