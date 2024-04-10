Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Mini-Teaser: A Spark in The Dark

The newest character profile mini-teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 spotlights Delainey Hayles' Claudia.

Article Summary Mini-teaser spotlights Delainey Hayles' Claudia, a crucial spark in 'Interview with the Vampire' S2.

AMC's series adds depth with Louis' haunting memories and new characters including Santiago.

Season 2 to explore dark twists in Europe and the Theater of the Vampires in Paris.

AMC expands Anne Rice universe, with Rolin Jones and Alan Taylor leading the creative helm.

As AMC Networks ramps up the push for the second season of AMC/AMC+ & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we've been getting some interesting mini-teasers lately spotlighting our main players. Previously, we had one centered on Anderson's Louis and the memories that seem to be finding their way back to him. For this go-around, Hayles' Claudia is shown to be a spark in the darkness of Louis' world – and possibly the spark that may trigger Louis to remember what was lost.

Here's a look back at the mini-teaser focusing on Louis, followed by the one spotlighting Claudia from earlier today:

And here's the extended look at the second season that was released earlier this month – with AMC/AMC+'s Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire returning on May 12th:

Previously, we learned that Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) had joined the cast to play Santiago and Madeleine. In addition, Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) has joined the series, with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) set to guest star. Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

