Ironheart Preview: Riri Williams Armors Up in "Black Panther" Trailer

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with Marvel Studios, Disney+ & head writer Chinaka Hodge's (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart, it was D23 Expo 2022, and we were getting the official word that Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) would be playing Parker Robbins aka The Hood. That means we have a face-off on the way between The Hood's dark magic and Riri Williams' (Thorne) advanced tech. Now, thanks to the official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that was released earlier today, we're getting a better look at Williams in armor mode. First up, a look at a screencap from the motion teaser posted by EW, followed by screencaps from the film's trailer:

Joining Thorne & Ramos for the series are Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), and Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW), along with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), who's reportedly been cast in a key role. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series. Now here's a look at the official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that was released earlier today:

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. Now here's a look back at the previously -released official teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that offered a preview of Riri (as you can see from the screencaps below), hitting theaters on November 11, 2022:

During the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year, Ramos was asked how it feels to be joining the MCU via Ironheart. Expressing how "excited" and "blessed" he is to be joining the series and the MCU overall, Ramos jokes in the following clip about being in the gym and wondering when Marvel Studios was going to call. From there, Ramos names some of the people from the streaming series' "dope squad" that he's appreciated working with. Here's a look at Ramos' interview from the red carpet:

In addition, Ryan Coogler's production company Proximity has come aboard to produce, with Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian executive producing alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.