Is There A Big Return Coming On Smackdown Tonight?

As we head towards next month's SummerSlam event, WWE has been calling in reinforcements and we've seen or heard about quite a few returning superstars as of late. And now it looks like tonight's episode of Smackdown will be no different, as Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that former NXT, Raw, and Smackdown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will be returning to the ring tonight on Fox.

The return of Sasha Banks will surely boost an already facelifted Smackdown Women's roster, which has seen numerous NXT call-ups lately. While there's no word as to what her role will be on tonight's show, it was previously advertised that she would face Smackdown Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a singles dark match, which makes some sense as Banks's last match was at April's Wrestlemania, where she lost the Smackdown Women's Title to Belair.

So where has Banks been over the past few months? According to Johnson's article, she's been busy in the Star Wars universe:

"The belief, although never officially announced, is that Banks had been off from WWE in order to film material as Koska Reeves, her Star Wars character, for future Disney+ Lucasfilm series. Banks, billed under her real name Mercedes Varnado, made several appearances in the second season of The Mandalorian, throwing down with Boba Fett among other characters. The first-ever Koska Reeves action figure is slated to be released this year."

If you were a fan of Sasha Banks on The Mandalorian, this is surely good news as it sounds like her character will be returning in future Disney Plus series (I believe The Book of Boba Fett is next on the docket) and if you are just a fan of Banks purely as a wrestler, then this is also good news, as "The Boss" will be on your screens again in just a few hours.