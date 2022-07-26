Isle of the Dead: Napoleon, Ivanek, Higginbotham Join TWD Spinoff Cast

Even though they weren't able to be there in person for San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie) passed along a video from the set that did an excellent job of getting the excitement for what's to come going (and helping us feel a bit less depressed about The Walking Dead ending). But now it's time to get back to business as the production on AMC's Isle of the Dead rolls along with its second week, and now we know who else (so far) will be joining Negan and Maggie. Earlier today, viewers learned that Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawaii), Željko Ivanek (Damages), and Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist) have joined the cast in a very deadly NYC where the bridges and tunnels have been destroyed… surrendering the city to now over 1 million walkers.

And here's a look back to Cohan and Morgan's special message for the TWD fans attending SDCC this past weekend:

Here's a look back at Morgan's Instagram post from last week, giving fans a gander at the front of the spinoff series' pilot script:

"Found this fan art the other day… first off, it's just killer. Rick missing his arm following the Kirkman comic storyline? Outstanding. Also makes me miss Mr. Lincoln… damn we had fun. Gearing up for 11c…. The end is nigh. Crazy to think about. Though stories shall continue. Month and change away from negan and Maggie strapping up in NYC. No rest for the wicked… and make no mistake… wicked is making a return," Morgan wrote in an Instagram post last month clueing fans in on when filming would be getting underway:

In the spinoff series, Cohan's Maggie and Morgan's Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Joining them to either help or hinder their mission will be Gaius Charles (The Wonder Years, Friday Night Lights), set for the lead role of Perlie Armstrong. Charles's Armstrong is confident, ruthless, and unyielding in the pursuit of what he believes is justice, with the force of his will and his menace. Perlie enjoys his work and intersperses humor with the terror he incites. This is a family man, devoted to building a safe world for his wife and daughters. His journey unearths a loss he is haunted by. He has patience and resilience and walks rather than runs from his mistakes.

"Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan," Cohan said in a statement when the series was first announced. Morgan added, "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple, and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can't wait." TWD Universe content chief Scott M. Gimple will oversee the project, with Cohan and Morgan also serving as executive producers.