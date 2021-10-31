It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Ellis & Day Costumes Own Halloween

Happy Halloween, everybody! Here's hoping everyone's having a great wrap-up to October, with a new month & a new week starting tomorrow. Yeah, I know. It sucks. Especially considering that with tomorrow being November 1st, that means we're either only sixteen days away from our prediction being right & the Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito-starring FXX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for its record-setting 15th season. Or we find out that we were oh, so wrong and look like idiots. But that's all in the future, so let's head back to the hear-and-now of Halloween. As the holiday heads towards the nighttime here on the east coast, we weren't sure we would be hearing from The Gang while the witching hours were still in play. But once again, we have Mary Elizabeth Ellis aka The Waitress to thank for a little personal perspective on how her and Day's Halloween went.

Up until now, we have top honors for most inventive costume name/concept to Louise from FOX's Bob's Burgers for Louise Belcher's "The Dragon with The Girl Tattoo." But after special consideration, we now have a three-way tie for the crow, Ladies & gentlemen, boys & girls, cats & kittens, we are proud to present Ellis' "Pageant Queen of the Damned" and Day's "Cheese Wiz(ard)" in Ellis Instagram post below:

And here's a better look at Ellis' costume:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Wraps Season 15

The "fan sentiment" about the show, its' longevity, and how it's as quality now as it's ever been was left in the super-capable hands of Mythic Quest co-creator & Season 15 director Megan Ganz (Community, Modern Family). Along with being creatively connected to a ton of our favorite shows, Ganz is a producer on the long-running FXX series and previously wrote the episodes "The Janitor Always Mops Twice," "Dee Day," "Time's Up for the Gang," "The Gang Escapes," and "The Gang Tends Bar." For Mythic Quest, Ganz would step behind the camera to direct Episode #205 "Please Sign Here," a standout episode in a season of standouts. "Season 15!! 😮 Boy, what a fun summer I had with this bird, rat, warthog, wild card and golden god. Never, ever, ever stop. You're aging like a fine wine in a soda can," Ganz wrote in the Instagram post along with a great image with The Gang (and offering the best nickname rundown yet), speaking on behalf of millions out there looking forward to a Season 20 (???):

And here's a look at Howerton's Season 15 wrap post, with an image of a monitor shot that has us thinking that we're finally going to learn the backstory on how The Gang got around to buying a bar:

Day, Howerton & McElhenney posted some images and video from behind the scenes, with Howerton and McElhenney both confirming that filming is set to wrap today. Here's a look at a few screencaps from McElhenney's Instagram Stories, including a look at Howerton not looking too pleased with the "small hair" he's sporting.

And here's a better look at Howerton still dealing with "small hair" syndrome:

And McElhenny wants to know who's ready to party with these cool dudes?

If you've been following our coverage over the past few months then you know that McElhenney offered our first look at Mac & Dennis going country via TikTok. McElhenney and Howerton were being carted to another location on the lot dressed in their "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band" garb as they roll along (and yes, there is a guest appearance from Day, too):