It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: Kaitlin Olson Talks Bog Episode

With only a day to go until Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito return to our screens with the record-setting 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it's been made pretty clear that The Gang's trip to Ireland is going to be a major highlight of the upcoming season. But that's not the only thing we have to look forward to based on the trailer and what we know about the episodes. Personally, we're looking forward to The Gang's recap of what went down since we all last hung out… and then there's that matter of Olson's Dee and that bog she's in. Thankfully, Olson was kind enough to offer some intel on what we can expect from our next round of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during an interview with EW– here are some of the highlights.

Yes, Dee Sinks in a Bog & Olson Loves It: "We shot an episode this season where Dee sinks in a bog, which I was very excited about because it sounds hilarious. I also knew it was going to be miserable, which most of my hilarious things are," Olson explained. "They built a bog in a swampy area at the Disney ranch and filled it with some material that was supposedly safe. I kept going, 'What is this made of?,' and they're like, 'Don't worry, it's organic!' Great. So, whatever got in every single orifice of my body was organic. It's the middle of the night, freezing cold, and I have to come out looking like a crazy swamp creature and run off into the woods. Right before we shot, the AD came over and said, 'When you come out, just be really careful because there are a bunch of holes in the ground. Don't step in them. And also stay really close to the bog, otherwise, you'll run out of the shot and we won't be able to use it.'

I go under, come up, open my eyes, and they fill up with whatever this bog is made of. I can't see anything, I could barely walk, I'm trying to remember where the holes are, I half-scream my lines. All I'm thinking is, 'I'm not doing this again, so don't trip and ruin it.' Of course, I nailed it on that first shot, thank you very much… I had Charlie [Day] with me, and he guaranteed that it was funny, so I was like, 'Great, we can go home.' And that was my most excruciating day on set this season — and there's something like that every year."

Olson Loved The Gang Looking Back: "This season [of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'] was particularly fun because we had 2019 and 2020 to write about, and so it's quite a season. I read the scripts and was squealing with delight; it's so much fun. We had a lot of good material out in the world. Our first episode is called '2020: A Year in Review,' and it's wild. [Laughs] People are going to love it and hate it."

Season 15 Episode 1: "2020: A Year In Review": The Gang looks back on 2020 to justify their numerous PPE loans. In doing so, it is revealed that they contributed to the chaos of the past political year way more than anyone could have imagined. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Todd Biermann.

Season 15 Episode 2: "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7": Upon discovering that their self-made "Lethal Weapon" sequels have been pulled from the local library, the Gang decides to address their political incorrectness by making another film — "Lethal Weapon 7." Written by Keyonna Taylor & Katie McElhenney & Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 3: "The Gang Buys A Roller Rink": It's the 90s, and the Gang hangs out one last time at the local roller rink before going their separate ways. An innocent young Dennis learns the horrifying details of Frank's business, a truly sweet Dee is excited to head off for Hollywood, while Charlie and Mac's jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy, leaving them to figure out their next move. Written by Rob Rosell & David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.

Season 15 Episode 4: "The Gang Replaces Dee With A Monkey": When the Gang suspects Dee is menopausal, they scramble to find a new employee for Paddy's Pub. Meanwhile, Dee decides to put her acting career on hold in order to mentor young actors. Written by Glenn Howerton & Nina Pedrad and directed by Todd Biermann.

Season 15 Episode 5: "The Gang Goes To Ireland": The Gang's in Dublin! Dennis longs for a charming, authentic European experience, but ends up helping Frank with some of his business's "dirty work." Mac and Charlie learn about their Irish heritage. Dee rushes to the set of an Irish soap opera, where she will play the role of "Obnoxious American MILF." Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 6: "The Gang's Still In Ireland": Dennis and Dee explore their new accommodations in the countryside; Frank accompanies Charlie to find the truth about Charlie's Irish childhood pen pal; Mac has an identity crisis and decides to join the seminary. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 7: "Dee Sings in a Bog": Guided by a young priest, Mac spends a day at the seminary to truly understand what it takes to become a priest. Dennis and Frank plan an elaborate trap at the castle to humiliate Charlie's pen pal. Dee prepares for a date with an Irish doctor, only to find herself sinking in a bog. Having learned of his pen pal's true identity, Charlie bonds with him and makes a choice that will forever change the Gang. Written by David Hornsby & Rob Roseell and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 8: "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain": The Gang attempts to ascend a mountain in order for Charlie to fulfill an old and mysterious Irish burial tradition. But one by one, the Gang backs out until Charlie is left to honor the dead body alone. Written by Megan Ganz and directed by Richie Keen.