Iyo Sky Wins Money in the Bank Match as WWE Triumphs Over AEW

The Chadster spills the tea on Iyo Sky's incredible Money in the Bank win, giving WWE an ace in the hole! WWE wins, Tony Khan weeps!

🔔Money in the Bank just gave us another gem! 🏆 In a stunning show of creativity and athletic prowess, Iyo Sky emerged as the victor of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. This match had The Chadster on the edge of his seat, situated comfortably in his favorite recliner, a White Claw in one hand and the remote control in the other, watching the spectacle unfold on the screen of his 40-inch, smart LED TV. Oh, and guess what, folks? The TV set, still shiny and spotless from the last time Tony Khan tried to ruin it and The Chadster had to clean White Claw off the screen, stood as a monument to WWE's superiority over AEW.💪

Even from the get-go, it was clear this wasn't going to be your average ladder match. Bayley, Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega – all were contenders, top-tier talents who could reach for the stars, let alone a briefcase. 🌟

But, it was ultimately Sky who reached the highest, besting her Damage CTRL teammate, Bayley, in a crafty final act. Auughh man! It was so unfair, but oh so delicious, the way she handcuffed Bayley to Becky Lynch, forcing her to watch helplessly as Sky climbed over them to secure the win. 🎖️

The Chadster has to say, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, to even compare this fantastic display of storytelling and strategy to anything AEW could even imagine. AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and that's becoming more evident with every passing day. The Chadster knows. And the Chadster's unbiased nature obliges him to speak the truth.✌️

Just imagine how Tony Khan, the head honcho of AEW, must've been tearing his hair out as he watched this. Auughh man! So unfair! He literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, thinking he could one-up WWE with his little band of indie misfits. Well, as the saying goes, "Try again, fail better." 🙄

You'd think, after this, Tony Khan would have the decency to concede defeat. But no! The Chadster is certain he'll be back with more attempts to cheese him off. And it's not fair at all, as The Chadster has already suffered enough at the hands of this billionaire man-child. Not only did Tony Khan contribute to ruining The Chadster's marriage to sweet Keighleyanne, but he's also been the root cause of many sleepless nights spent despairing over the future of the wrestling business. 😫

But hey, at least the readers can count on The Chadster to give them the real deal. So, don't forget to tune in later on for more coverage on Money in the Bank. Go on, bookmark this page, it's the least that could be done to support an unbiased wrestling journalist. 😉 Congratulations to Iyo Sky!

