Iyo Sky Wins World Title on WWE Raw, Tony Khan DESTROYED

The Chadster LOSES IT after Iyo Sky defeats Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Title! Meanwhile, AEW continues to literally stab Triple H in the back! 😱🏆

The Chadster is literally beside himself right now! 😱 😱 😱 Tonight on WWE Raw, The Chadster witnessed what can only be described as the single greatest title match in the history of professional wrestling when Iyo Sky defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion! 🏆

The storytelling in this match was absolutely incredible, with Bianca Belair, fresh off her Elimination Chamber victory, playing a crucial role in the finish by distracting Ripley at just the right moment! 🤯 This allowed Sky to capitalize and secure the victory! This is the kind of complex, nuanced storytelling that Tony Khan and AEW could never even dream of replicating, because they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 👏 👏 👏

The match itself was a masterclass in professional wrestling excellence. 🌟 Every move was executed with precision, every near fall had The Chadster on the edge of his seat, and the crowd in Buffalo – true wrestling fans who appreciate REAL wrestling – were hanging on every moment! 🙌 Even the referee deserves acclaim for perfect positioning and timing throughout the match. 🧠 And don't get The Chadster started on the announcing team, who called this historic moment with the gravitas it deserved! 🎙️

This is how you book a title change on television! 📺 Not like those meaningless hot-shotted title changes on AEW Dynamite or AEW Collision that Tony Khan puts together just to cheese The Chadster off! WWE understands the importance of making title changes MEAN something, of building proper stories with beginning, middle, and end! 📚 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW randomly changes titles with no storyline significance! 😤

The Chadster was so excited by this incredible title change that The Chadster literally jumped up onto the coffee table in The Chadster's living room, ripped off The Chadster's shirt to reveal The Chadster's glistening twelve-pack abs, and then did a flying splash onto a lamp next to the couch! 💪 The glass shattered everywhere and The Chadster's body got all sliced up, but it was totally worth it to show proper appreciation for such an amazing WWE Raw! 🩸

Of course, Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and said, "Chad, you're bleeding all over the carpet. I'm not cleaning that up." 🙄 Then she went back to texting that guy Gary. She clearly doesn't understand what a monumental moment in wrestling history The Chadster just witnessed! And honestly, The Chadster blames Tony Khan for ruining The Chadster's marriage like this! 💔

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another one of those nightmares about him last night. 😰 In this one, The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata through a car wash, enjoying the sensation of the brushes against the vehicle's sleek exterior, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat! 😱 He was completely dry despite the water spraying everywhere, and he was holding a White Claw that he kept offering to The Chadster. "Take it," he whispered, his voice somehow audible over the roar of the car wash machinery. "Take it and admit that AEW puts on better title matches. Do it for the sickos." The Chadster tried to escape, but the car doors wouldn't open, and Tony Khan's smile just kept getting wider and wider until it literally stretched across his entire face! 😵 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat and had to drink three White Claws just to calm down! Auughh man! So unfair! 🛌 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 🚫

Anyway, what Triple H has done with the women's division is nothing short of miraculous! 🧙‍♂️ Meanwhile, any wrestler who leaves WWE to go to AEW has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back! 🔪 Why would anyone want to leave the company that puts on matches like the one we saw tonight? 🤷‍♂️

As unbiased wrestling expert Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio just last week, "WWE's women's division is operating on a level that Tony Khan couldn't reach even if he stacked all his money and stood on top of it. He should stop trying to be different from WWE and learn from the masters." 🎙️ That's the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval right there! 💯

The Chadster will be back tomorrow morning with The Chadster's full report on WWE Raw, but The Chadster just had to tell you about this title change tonight because it proves once and for all that WWE is real wrestling and AEW is just a cheap imitation! 📝

As Smash Mouth once wisely said, "You might as well be walking on the sun" – which is exactly what Tony Khan is doing by trying to compete with the white-hot WWE product! 🔥 🌞 🎵

Check back tomorrow for The Chadster's complete, unbiased analysis! 🕒 🗓️ 👍

