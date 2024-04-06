Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: bianca belair, Damage CTRL, jade cargill, naomi, recaps, Wrestlemania, wrestling

Jade Cargill Victorious in First WrestleMania Match Proving WWE > AEW

The Chadster celebrates Jade Cargill's epic WrestleMania debut victory, proving once again that WWE is far superior to Tony Khan's AEW! 😎🙌 So unfair, right Tony?!

Article Summary Jade Cargill shines in her first WrestleMania match, securing victory.

WWE outshines AEW with the grand spectacle of WrestleMania XL.

Cargill's debut highlights WWE's superiority in creating stars.

The Chadster celebrates and taunts Tony Khan, declaring WWE's dominance.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 Tony Khan can't compete with WrestleMania's epic show. 🤣 Welcome, wrestling fans, to The Chadster's unbiased coverage of WrestleMania, the most stupendous spectacle in sports entertainment! 🏟️ Get ready to experience true objective journalism, free from any pro-AEW bias. 😎 WrestleMania is the pinnacle of wrestling, and AEW will never reach its heights. 🙌 The Chadster bets Tony Khan was probably crying into his White Claw (which The Chadster only drinks the premium glow-in-the-dark collectors edition of) watching this epic event! 😭🍺

The Chadster was on the edge of his seat as Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi took on the dastardly Damage CTRL (Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane). 👊 This star-studded match saw Naomi start things off against Asuka with a dazzling display of dropkicks. 🤸‍♀️ Despite Damage CTRL's underhanded tactics, like Kai booting Naomi off the apron, 😤 Bianca Belair entered the fray with a flurry of lariats and an impressive delayed vertical suplex on Sane. 💪 The WWE Universe erupted in "We want Jade!" chants, 📣 and they were not disappointed!

Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania in spectacular fashion, proving without a doubt that WWE knows how to book a star. 🌟 Take notes, Tony Khan! Cargill unleashed her power with elbows, boots, and a devastating chokeslam on Asuka. 💥 In the chaotic conclusion, a misfired mist from Asuka blinded Sane, 😵 opening the door for Naomi's sitout mat slam and Bianca's KOD on Asuka. Cargill then sealed Damage CTRL's fate by hitting the Jaded on Dakota Kai for the victory! 🙌 Talk about a WrestleMania moment!

The Chadster was so thrilled by this match, he opened up his special case of collectors edition glow-in-the-dark White Claw, chugged the entire pack, and ran out into the lawn. 🍺🌿 With eyes glowing bright green from the radiant beverage, The Chadster demanded that everyone in the neighborhood acknowledge WWE as the true best of wrestling! 🗣️ The Chadster then jumped into his Mazda Miata, blasted "All Star" by Smash Mouth on repeat, and did donuts in the cul-de-sac again to celebrate this momentous occasion. 🚗💿 It was a glorious tribute to the superiority of WWE! 🎉

Let this be a lesson to Tony Khan and AEW – you can't compete with the grandeur and spectacle of WrestleMania. 😏 Jade Cargill's debut match on The Grandest Stage of Them All proves that WWE is lightyears ahead when it comes to creating stars. 🤩 Tony Khan could never book Cargill in a match of this magnitude because he simply doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😒 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😔

Keep following The Chadster's unbiased updates on WrestleMania right here on Bleeding Cool, the premier destination for objective wrestling journalism! 😎 And remember, no matter what Tony Khan and his AEW cronies try, they'll never be able to capture the magic and grandeur of WWE's biggest event. 🙅‍♂️ Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

