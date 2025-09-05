Posted in: Comics, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc comics, dcu, james gunn

James Gunn Explains Why DC Comics Isn't DCU Canon "At This Time"

James Gunn explained why, for now, only DC Studios films and series count as DCU canon, not DC Comics, video games, or other media.

Article Summary James Gunn confirms only DC Studios films and series are canon to the DCU right now.

Comics, video games, and other media aren’t included in the official DCU continuity yet.

Gunn says adding more media to DCU canon would overwhelm the current lean DC Studios team.

Gunn exolains why he's interested in retelling Batman or Superman origins, focusing on fresh DCU stories.

When DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran rolled out their "big picture" plans, they discussed having a DCU that was fleshed out and brought to life through films and series that could stand on their own and help shape their new universe collectively. In addition, Gunn and Safran have reaffirmed that DC Studios is interested in expanding into other media, including comics and video games. For example, Gunn served as a story consultant for DC Comics' Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature, which was released earlier this year. But when it comes to DCU canon, that's a different matter – and that was a topic that Gunn addressed recently on social media.

With Gunn having gone on record as not being interested in retelling the origin stories of characters who've had their origins told time and time again, a fan asked if he would be okay with DC Comics publishing an origin story for David Corenswet's Superman. "Even with me and our guy Phil (whose job it is to keep it all together) on canon in the DCU, with multiple films and shows it's still hard to keep track of," Gunn responded. "Adding comics at this time would be too much for the lean DC team. So right now, nothing is canon outside of the filmed media." This early into the DCU's run, it makes perfect sense, and it's important to note that Gunn wrote, "at this time," meaning that it's just off the table for now.

Here's a look at a social media screencap of the question that Gunn was asked, and his reasoning behind sticking with television and film for now:

DC Studios: James Gunn Done with Superman, Batman Origin Stories

Near the end of November 2024, Gunn responded on social media to being accused of "overlooking origin stories" while DC Studios was called out for focusing on "niche characters to headline their own movies like Sgt. Rock or Swamp Thing" and not focusing enough on characters they believe are better suited to attract a "general audience."

In terms of superhero origin stories, Gunn isn't looking to tell Batman's and Superman's respective backstories again because we've been down that road many times before ("I'm not telling Batman and Superman's origin stories again because everyone knows them"). But in terms of Swamp Thing not being deserving enough for his own film, Gunn wasn't having any of it. "Don't put Swamp Thing in the corner. That's a project in development we've actually announced, and he's an incredibly well-known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time but a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters," Gunn added.

During an interview with The Sunday Times from earlier this summer, Gunn reaffirmed his belief. "I don't need to see pearls in a back alley when Batman's parents are killed. I don't need to see the radioactive spider biting Spider-Man. And I don't need to see baby Kal coming from Krypton in a little baby rocket. We have watched a million movies with characters who don't have their upbringing explained, like when we see 'Good Night, and Good Luck' we don't need to know the early life of Edward R Murrow to explain how he became a journalist. Who cares?" Gunn shared, and he makes a strong point. If you add television series, video games, and other media from over the years, the number of times their respective origins have been told balloons to a hysterically obscene level.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!