Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, preview, superman, superman legacy

James Gunn Shares Thoughts on "Superman: Legacy" Opening in 2 Years

With today marking two years before Superman: Legacy hits screens, James Gunn shared his thoughts on the occasion and a quick update.

Now that DC Studios Co-Head & Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn had found his leads in David Corenswet (Hollywood), aka Superman/Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), aka Lois Lane, we're expecting things to slowly start picking up steam on the DCU film pretty soon (barring the writers' strike and a possible SAG-AFTRA strike). In fact, there's a very special reason why this post has a little more weight to it than others – and that's because it's happening on the day that stands as the two-year mark before its 2025 premiere. It's a day that's definitely not lost on Gunn, who took to Instagram to honor the occasion and share some feelings on how it's all coming together.

"'Superman: Legacy' opens two years from today. It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me! We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…," write Gunn as the caption to his post, which also included artwork of Superman & Lois Lane from Julian Totino Tedesco:

James Gunn Announces He's Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!