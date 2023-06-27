Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, politics, robert garcia, superman, superman legacy

DC-Loving Congressman Approves of Superman: Legacy Casting

DC-Loving Congressman Robert Garcia breaks ranks with Snyderbronies and supports Superman: Legacy casting that ditches Henry Cavill.

We only just learned that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will be playing Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy, the upcoming film to be written and directed by James Gunn, but the casting has already received Congressional approval. That's right, the actors have received the blessing of DC-Loving Congressman Robert Garcia, who tweeted:

Incredible castings! @JamesGunn this is the way! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 There's no better way to kick-off the new DCU than with Superman. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) June 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It's unclear if Garcia, recently dubbed "America's Gayest Congressman," is speaking from his own deep love of DC Comics and its multimedia universes, or in in official capacity as a founding member of the bipartisan Congressional Popular Arts Caucus, which he recently announced will launch at San Diego Comic-Con this year. If so, one has to wonder if Garcia plans to also comment on future Marvel Cinematic Universe castings in similarly enthusiastic manner, if the Caucus is truly to be considered "bipartisan."

Congressman Garcia's endorsement of Corenswet and Brosnahan for Superman: Legacy may also stir backlash against the Snyderbrony voting blog, which helped propel Garcia to national power. How will they react to learning that one of their own has accepted a DC movie starring a Superman other than Henry Cavill, while Snyderbronies continue to engage in boycotts and hunger strikes demanding the return of the Snyderverse. Hell hath no fury like a Snyderbrony scorned, another prominent politician once said, and that politician was Barrack Obama (allegedly). Hopefully, Robert Garcia is paying attention.

Elected as Mayor of Long Beach in 2014, Garcia was the youngest, first openly gay, first Latino, and first Snyderbrony mayor of the city. He used his power to promote pro-DC policies, such as hiding secret DC fanboy messages, in the construction of a new community center and calling for the release of the Synder Cut of Justice League, a version of the 2016 film that restores the vision of director Zack Snyder, who was forced to leave the project due to a personal tragedy. Alleged fake feminist Joss Whedon was brought in to finish Snyder's work, but instead of respecting his vision, Whedon replaced all of Snyder's badass Superman scenes with scenes where Cyborg says "booyah." But Snyderbronies — the colloquial term for hardcore fans of Zack Snyder — successfully campaigned for Warner Bros to release the Snyder Cut on HBO Max in 2021. Had Garcia held federal office, perhaps we could have gotten the Snyder Cut even sooner.

Garcia, meanwhile, continued to ascend to national power, winning his election to California's newly redrawn 42nd District and being sworn in in 2023. Garcia soon fulfilled a campaign promise to use the congressional reading room at the Library of Congress to check out some sweet issues. It wasn't the first time Garcia has used politics to further his love of superheroes, especially the ones from the DC Universe. Garcia recently threatened congressional hearings if DCU co-head James Gunn failed to release a plan for the DC cinematic universe by February 1st, and Gunn immediately acquiesced, issuing the plans within 48 hours. Back when he was the DC-Loving mayor of Long Beach, Garcia also famously hid a DC Comics easter egg in the construction of a civic center.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!