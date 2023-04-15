James Gunn Won't Ignore GOTG Vol. 3 Because of DC Studios Role James Gunn made it clear that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will get his love & support and that his DC Studios position won't impact that.

If there's one thing that makes James Gunn… well, James Gunn… it's that he doesn't get caught up in the long-running "Marvel vs. DC" nonsense that's been raging for decades. And he can wear that position on his sleeves proudly, having found success in both companies' cinematic universes – the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films for Marvel Studios and Peacemaker & The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. Discovery (and now, DC Studios). So when it was announced that Gunn would be joining Peter Safran as the co-heads of WBD's DC Studios, the decision felt more like a no-brainer that was a long time coming than a shock. But it did create a small bit of short-term overlap between his work in the two universes, with Gunn hitting the scene to support Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 even as he continues working with Safran on rebuilding the DCU (including writing & directing Superman: Legacy). As anyone can expect when dealing with business dealings on the level that Marvel Studios and (now) DC Studios do on a regular basis, none of what you just read was a surprise when WBD offered Gunn the position. They knew he was committed personally & professionally to GOTG Vol. 3 – including hitting the press junkets to get the word out. And yet, there are some who think that Gunn was supposed to walk away from his at once his DC Studios deal kicked in. Thankfully, it was one of those comments that Gunn chose to respond to.

In the comments section of one of Gunn's recent Instagram posts, an individual commented that it was a "disaster" and "the worst business that DC could do" to have Gunn out promoting a Marvel Studios film – again, playing into this imaginary "war" between Marvel & DC that they think exists. So in their mind, Gunn's go-to move would've been to ghost the film? Like… what? Hit up Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige with, "New phone, who dis?" and not return his calls? Unfriend Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista on social media? Aside from the utter lack of basic, decent professionalism that a move like that would be, why would Gunn need to be so sadomasochistic that he's crapping on a project he and so many others have worked so hard on?

"The last thing DC would want is someone who would spend the last 12 years of his life creating a series of films, and then turn his back on the last movie he created and poured his heart and souls into, as well as his collaborators and the investors," Gunn wrote in response. "I wasn't hired at DC without everyone on board being very clear and supportive up front and continuously through this process." Here's a look at a screencap of the comment, followed by Gunn schooling the person on the way respectful business practices work: