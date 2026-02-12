Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: Dawson's Creek, James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek: Tributes to Dawson's Creek Star, Actor Continue
Tributes are pouring in from across the entertainment industry as Hollywood mourns the loss of Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek.
James Van Der Beek, who helped a generation grow up with not only one but two coming-of-age works in Sony Picture TV drama Dawson's Creek (as title character Dawson Leery) and Paramount's youth sports drama Varsity Blues (1999), passed after a long battle with cancer at the age of 48, his family announced on his Instagram, writing, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend." With a prolific career spanning over three decades since his debut on the Nickelodeon series Clarissa Explains It All in 1993, friends, former castmates, and others from across the entertainment industry paid tribute to the actor.
Entertainment Industry Mourns Dawson Creek Star James Van Der Beek
Cast and creatives behind Dawson's Creek, along with creator Kevin Williamson, reunited to support Van Der Beek amidst his battle and raise awareness of the disease, with proceeds going to benefit the charity "Fuck Cancer" at an event held in September 2025. The Dawson's Creek page wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of James Van Der Beek. His iconic portrayal of Dawson Leery helped define a generation of television for fans and continues to resonate with audiences today. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."
Katie Holmes, who played Joey Porter on The WB series, shared a handwritten note along with the extra caption, "I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James' journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children. ❤️" Williamson wrote, "To Kimberly, with much love, we are here for you. Your Dawson's Creek family will always be here for you and your beautiful family. To everyone, thank you for your outpouring of love. It has been felt. Several times today, from my heart, I've tried to form the words to express the beautiful brilliance of James and what his presence has meant to my life. But I am truly at a loss for words. I will have to trust that one day those words will come… But today, all I can think about is Kimberly and the entire Van Der Beek family. My heart is with you. K"
Krysten Ritter, who starred with Van Der Beek in Don't Trust the Bitch in Apartment 23 wrote on her Instagram reel with pictures of the two, "Really hard news today," she started in her first caption. "Beautiful human inside and out. Smart, funny, empathic, kind, talented and just pure magic," Ritter added in a second Instagram Story post. "I'm so grateful for our friendship and so heartbroken. All my love goes out to his amazing wife Kimberly and their children." For the final picture of the tribute, "Love you so much, James and fake James." For more, including a GoFundMe for his family, and tributes from those like Chad Michael Murray, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Gardner, and more, you can see more below.