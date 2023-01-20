Jason Momoa: "I'll Always Be Aquaman"; Teases Other DCU Characters While Jason Momoa doesn't sound like he's leaving Aquaman anytime soon, he also teased playing "other characters" in the DCU and more.

Though he was taking part in a Variety Studio session to promote his new documentary Deep Rising during the Sundance Film Festival, would you be surprised to hear that Jason Momoa was asked about his meeting this week with DC Studio co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran to discuss his DCU future? Because that was definitely a topic brought up earlier today, and it was a topic that Momoa was willing to elaborate on- somewhat. "It's very, very wonderful. I'm in the house of Warner Bros., and they are liking a lot of stuff I'm doing. We got a lot of good things coming," Momoa shared regarding how the meeting went. As for what that means for his DCU future moving forward, Momoa made it clear that he wasn't planning on handing over his trident anytime soon. "I'll always be Aquaman. Ain't anyone coming in there and taking shit. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming," Momoa added on the topic.

Here's a look at a video (courtesy of Variety) looking at what else Momoa had to share during the session:

"I'll always be Aquaman." Jason Momoa opens up about his meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran: "We've got a lot of good things coming." https://t.co/m6i0OuZtEC pic.twitter.com/jDFss3gojB — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

As you can see from the screencaps below from the video that he posted on Thursday, Momoa referenced being as excited leaving his WBD/DCU meeting that day as he was four years ago. And though he couldn't divulge any details, Momoa offered Gunn, Safran & Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav a lot of love for the "really great news" he had received. And just to drive the point home that some excellent Momoa news should be on the way soon, the actor ended the video by blowing kisses to the future. Personally? I'm voting for a Momoa-led Lobo streaming series…