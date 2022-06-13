Jeff Hardy Arrest Details Emerge; AEW Dynamite Match Not Listed

Earlier today, we learned that AEW & former WWE professional wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested on Monday morning in Florida on multiple charges, including Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years (details here). Now, we're learning more about what transpired between the officers and Hardy that led to his arrest. In a series of tweets from ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi based on the arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, new details are offered- including how "Officers administered a breath test and Hardy's first sample read 0.294 of blood-alcohol content. A second sample read 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08." Hardy was booked at 12:45 am this morning, with a $3,500 bond set this afternoon and Hardy's first hearing in front of a judge set for this Tuesday.

Here's a look at the first of Raimondi's tweets, followed by the collective text from all three tweets.

Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen "swerving" and "running off" the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed "to be in a stupor and confused," per the report. Once he left his car, Hardy was unsteady and smelled of alcohol, per the report. Officers, through conversation, learned Hardy had been drinking. Hardy could not complete any portion of sobriety exercises successfully "or without risk of falling," the officer wrote in the report. Officers administered a breath test and Hardy's first sample read 0.294 of blood-alcohol content. A second sample read 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08.

Jeff Hardy was scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Ladder Match with his brother (Matt Hardy) against The Young Bucks & AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express during this Wednesday's "Road Rager" edition of TBS' AEW Dynamite. But in the most recent tweet promoting the night, the match is no longer listed: