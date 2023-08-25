Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, jenna coleman, The Jetty

Jenna Coleman Headlines Upcoming BBC Detective Drama "The Jetty"

Former Doctor Who companion Jenna Coleman will star as an angst-ridden rookie cop in the upcoming BBC Detective thriller The Jetty.

Jenna Coleman, former Doctor Who companion and current Johanna Constantine, stars as rookie detective Ember Manning in The Jetty, a new thriller from Eastenders writer Cat Jones and producers Firebird Pictures. Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, made the announcement at the Edinburgh TV Festival. Marialy Rivas is director.

In the four-part series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit 'love' triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls. But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she's always called home. This always happens in British cop shows. As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity, and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind.

Writer and creator Cat Jones (Harlots, EastEnders, Waterloo Road) said, "I'm thrilled to be making The Jetty for BBC One. Like millions of people all over the world, I've grown up loving and admiring BBC dramas, so getting to create one really is a dream come true. The Jetty is a story I've wanted to tell for a long time, but it wasn't until it found its champions at the fantastically writer-friendly Firebird, that it really came to life. What feels like a total dream team continues to grow with the addition of Marialy Rivas to direct and the brilliant Jenna Coleman. I've no doubt audiences are going to be completely transfixed by her as Ember."

Jenna Coleman added, "I'm delighted to be returning to the BBC to be a part of The Jetty, with Firebird Pictures at the helm, bringing the story of Ember Manning to life. I look forward to exploring Cat Jones' darkly probing scripts alongside Marialy Rivas' eloquent vision."

Executive producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff shared, "Provocative, thrilling, and deliciously surprising at every turn, Cat's beautiful scripts promise to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride where nothing is quite as it seems. To have the opportunity to work with Jenna again – and see her bring our complex, funny, and utterly human heroine Ember to life on BBC One couldn't be more exciting – and I can't wait to see the visual magic that the brilliant Marialy Rivas weaves as this powerful and gripping story unfolds."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said, "The Jetty is so much more than a crime thriller, and with Cat Jones as writer, Firebird Pictures producing, and Jenna in the lead role of Ember Manning, I know we have the perfect team in place to create a truly brilliant, brave series. I can't wait for BBC viewers to discover its many secrets."

Fellow Doctor Who alumni Sacha Dewan also has a new BBC cop show coming soon too. It seems every British actor who hits the A-list ends up playing a cop. It might be heaven or purgatory, depending on how much they want to play a cop.

