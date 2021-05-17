Jensen Ackles Offers A Proper "The Boys" Greeting; Season 3 Update

Well, it's been nothing but a coverage lovefest with showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and Amazon Prime's The Boys as of late, and that rolled along this weekend. Following up on a bearded Jensen Ackles ready to rock the spandex to play Vought's original Supe (the "Homelander-Before-Homelander") Soldier Boy and hanging out with co-star Jack Quaid, we had Malcolm Barrett aka Seth Reed offering a quick look at the third season's production logo. But leave it to Karl Urban to drop the heavy-hitting stuff, posting an image of himself with Ackles and Quaid- with Ackles sharing his first "The Official 'The Boys' Salute" with Quaid. But Urban offered a double-dose of details, also dropping an update on how far along things are with filming (spoiler- it's good news).

"Celebrating the arrival of the most excellent [Jensen Ackles] aka Soldier Boy & the halfway point of shooting season 3 of [The Boys]. We're having such a blast This season is next level diabolical ! Can't wait for you all to see it on [Amazon Prime]," wrote Urban- toasting with a Corona and leaving the boys to offering "special greetings":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban)

Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (director of S03E01 "Payback") are also working on a spinoff series (a series order is expected soon) based on a Vought-sponsored college for the best of the best supes-wise. Though still in development with casting underway (see below), Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of The Boys spinoff (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys Season 2 – Official Trailer | Amazon Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN8fFM1ZdWo&t=15s)

Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones) and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) have been cast as young Supes attending America's only college exclusively for those with special powers (run by Vought International, of course). The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test- competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce