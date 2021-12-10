Jersey Shore Family Vacation Returns in 2022, Gets Christmas Special

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and I have some wonderful news to share with all of my homies who dig trashy reality television. Last night during the airings of Floribama Shore and Double Shot at Love with Vinny and Pauly D, MTV announced the premiere date of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation along with a Christmas special, The 12 Days of Jerzmas. The 12 Days of Jerzmas, which looks to be a clip show for Jersey Shore Family Vacation hosted by J-Woww, Snooki, and The Situation, airs next Thursday, December 16th, and Season 5 kicks off on Thursday, Januay 6th.

The press release from MTV elaborates:

New York, NY – December 9, 2021 – MTV today announced that the hit series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which owns the #1 spot across all key demos in its time period, will kick off the new year with an epic season five premiere on Thursday, January 6th at 8PM ET/PT. Celebrate the first JERZDAY of 2022 with the iconic "Shore" gang as they return for a new year of fun with the official return of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. As the world continues to change in unexpected ways, the Jersey Shore family is back together and they're putting it all on the table. From long overdue meatball days to wild nights in LA with Vinny and Mike's "end of probation" celebration to DJ Pauly D's return to the clubs, this group continues to bring the non-stop party wherever they go. With the arrival of Baby Situation and Deena and Chris' new little meatball, life events continue to bring the family closer together. And in true "Shore" style, the group heads to the Florida Keys to remind everyone how outrageous a Jersey Shore Family Vacation can get. Leading up to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere, fans can celebrate the holidays Jersey Shore style with the 12 Days of JERZMAS on December 16th at 8pm ET/PT. From family traditions to never-before-heard stories, Jenni, Nicole and Mike are sharing their 12 favorite days from Family Vacation. Plus, they've got a special stocking stuffer for fans with an exclusive sneak peek from season five of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

It looks like this may be the first true post-COVID MTV reality show, with the cast actually going out in public again instead of renting out entire empty hotels. That should make for a more interesting season than the pandemic lockdown era seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Floribama Shore that have struggled to find enough content to fill a full season of episodes. Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!