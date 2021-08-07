Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 E24: Snooki (Kinda) Returns

For weeks, MTV has teased the return of Snooki to end the Jersey Shore roommates' Poconos vacation to close out Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. We've seen clips of Snooki drinking wine. We've seen clips of Snooki getting wasted. We've seen clips of Snooki drinking wine, getting wasted, and falling all over the place. My god, it's just like the good old days! Snooki is back! Well… let's not get too ahead of ourselves.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, once more faithfully recapping the greatest show on television, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. This episode, the 24th of the season titled "Surprise! It's a Snooki!" only nominally delivered on its title's promise. Yes, Snooki returned this episode, but her reveal, bursting out of a giant cake to celebrate J-Woww's birthday, didn't happen until the very end of the episode, though we did get to see her and Deena plotting the surprise and attempting to execute the cake maneuver throughout the episode.

Still, viewers didn't get to see full-on wasted Snooki as promised, and though we can assume that will happen next episode, comrades, the show ended without even the typical teaser as MTV has become obsessed with convincing Jersey Shore fans to watch their Mafia Families show, which they've tried to get off the ground seemingly 5 times now. Comrades, give it up. It isn't going to work! Not unless you use some next-level persuasion techniques, like sending your secret police door-to-door to threaten viewers into watching the show. Oh, you don't have secret police, MTV? Maybe I could let you borrow mine! Haw haw haw haw haw!

Other than that, this episode was mostly filler and tying up loose ends from previous storylines as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation approaches the end of its fourth season. To that end, a lot of the episode focused on The Situation, during a roommates-only dinner, going "full disclosure" on "The Investigation," the FBI style boards he created to track Angelina and Chris's marital troubles. Surprisingly, Angelina seemed to enjoy the boards and did not flip out as the roommates expected. The presentation ended with a prank, as Mike supposedly unveiled Angelina's "side piece" from Old Bridge, but it turned out to be Vinny under a hood. Haw haw haw haw! The moral of the story, Mike insisted, was that Angelina shouldn't put her dirty laundry on social media, which is a good rule to follow.

While that was going on, the significant others had their own dinner, where Chris opened up about his troubles with Angelina. According to Chris, he would prefer if Angelina never came back to Jersey Shore for Family Vacation, as he feels their life together would have progressed further and more smoothly without the fame and attention. Later, Chris spent an entire segment loudly arguing with Angelina over his need to poop in the bathroom while she was trying to do her makeup, so clearly, they have issues beyond just being on television, comrades.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Significant Other Dinner | Jersey Shore Family Vacation (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvvi1ANrBFk)

After that, Snooki arrived, and a pregnant Deena broke the fourth wall by making a sound technician wheel the giant cake containing Jenni's surprise to a birthday breakfast. Snooki popped out of the cake just in time for the show to quickly cut to Families of the Mafia, hoping viewers wouldn't notice and would keep the channel on. I did notice, comrades, and I quickly changed it. If I wanted to know what Sammy "The Bull" Gravano's daughter was up to, I would simply have her arrested and brought to my dungeon for questioning, comrades.

Presumably, there will be another episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation next week to wrap things up before Double Shot at Love starts up again on a quest to finally get Vinny to settle down. In the news this week, Vinny has already listed the LA mansion he considered purchasing at the beginning of the season on the market, while Angelina's husband Chris has been under fire for posting an anti-vax meme on Instagram. It's better than a swipe-up about his divorce, comrades… but not by much. Haw haw haw haw!

This week's episode was filler to drag out the season for one more episode until the finale, but if you have a hankering to see Chris pantsless on the toilet while Angelina screams at him, this is your moment to shine, comrades. Until next time: socialism or death!

