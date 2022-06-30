Joe vs Carole: Nat Wolff Discusses Playing Travis on Peacock Series

Nat Wolff is one of the most versatile talents as an actor and singer-songwriter making a name for himself with memorable performances in Palo Alto (2013), Paper Towns (2015), The Kill Team (2019), and the Paramount+ limited series The Stand. While promoting his latest indie Western Murder at Yellowstone City, the actor spoke with Bleeding Cool about how much at home he feels on TV and how he connected with his character Travis Moldonado in the Peacock limited series Joe vs. Carole.

Joe vs. Carole is based on the second season of Wondery's Over My Dead Body podcast originally titled Joe Exotic: Tiger King before being retitled to Joe vs. Carole. The criminal case involved Joe Exotic, a zookeeper who has been convicted in a murder-for=hire plot. The series starred John Cameron Mitchell as Joe and Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin. Travis originally worked at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and was Joe's second husband. "I really fought for to play Travis Maldonado because when I saw the docu-series about 'Tiger King,' I felt this real connection to this poor guy who had this tragic end," Wolff said. "The first couple of episodes introduced my character to this whole way of life at the zoo. It was really a fun experience. Then he has this crazy descent into madness and depression. That was painful, but man, that was a really incredible experience."

While Wolff is primarily known for his work in film, he hopes to continue working on TV. "I've had some really good experiences doing TV," he said. "I had a great time doing 'The Stand', a great time doing 'Joe vs Carole'. I just finished the show called 'The Consultant' with Christoph Waltz [for Amazon Prime Video], where it was Christoph and I going head-to-head for like four months and it was another incredible experience. So I think there's a lot of great stuff on TV and I feel really lucky to be working in that space." RLJE Films' Murder at Yellowstone City, which also stars Gabriel Byrne, Thomas Jane, Isaiah Mustafa, Anna Camp, Aimee Garcia, Emma Kenney, and Richard Dreyfuss, is in theaters, digital and on-demand. Joe Vs. Carole is available to stream on Peacock.