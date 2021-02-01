John Cena Claims He Can't Be at WrestleMania This Year; Is He Lying?

The latest news story making its way around the pro wrestling blogosphere is one that can be seen in two completely different ways, decided by one's worldview when it comes to answering a particular question: can a carny ever stop being a carny? That's the question that must be asked of global entertainment superstar John Cena, who has transcended pro wrestling to become a Hollywood megastar. But deep down inside, is he still a carny?

If so, then you can't trust a word he says about whether or not he will appear at WrestleMania this year because, as a carny, John Cena is always working. But if you believe John Cena has fully exorcised the carny from his being, then you can probably take him at your word. Which side are you on?

"Currently, I'm in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max," said Cena in an interview with Sports Illustrated about his new Super Bowl commercial for Mountan Dew. "Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July."

"It's very difficult to say because I know it's going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the letter of regulation right now, there is no mathematical way I can be at WrestleMania this year," he added later.

And that makes sense… if John Cena is no longer a carny. In that case, he's probably telling the truth. But if the carny is still inside of John Cena after all? Then you can, in fact, see John Cena at WrestleMania this year. So which do you believe?

