John Cena Making WWE Return on Final SmackDown Of 2022

While it's clear that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has finally fulfilled his potential and has become the unquestionable face of WWE, it's also pretty clear to fans that he isn't quite the breakout pop culture star that WWE was hoping for at least not yet. To find the last one of those, we need to look no further than a few years ago, and that man is John Cena. So when can we look forward to seeing Cena back on WWE TV? As it turns out, we'll only have to wait a couple of weeks.

Love him or hate him, Cena is the last true megastar of pro wrestling and has even parlayed his wrestling success into legitimate Hollywood success. Following the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dave Batista, Cena has become a big television and movie star, but in doing so, his appearances in WWE have become few and far between. But now today, we're learning that the Peacemaker star will be heading home and appearing live on the final episode of WWE SmackDown of 2022 on December 30 on FOX.

EXCLUSIVE: John Cena is returning to WWE to close out the year.https://t.co/rQbIWIasZW — Variety (@Variety) December 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Variety broke the news today that Cena will be making his WWE return to close out the year, saying, "Variety has learned exclusively that the iconic professional wrestler and actor is set to appear on the final "SmackDown Live" of the year on Dec. 30, which will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks."

There have been rumors aplenty that Cena will be stepping into action one more time at the upcoming WrestleMania in Los Angeles in April. While we wait to see if he'll be in a star-making match with Austin Theory or a dream match with a certain Texas Rattlesnake, it'll be nice to hear from Cena and see if this begins to plant the seeds of who he'll be facing on the biggest stage in wrestling in the spring.