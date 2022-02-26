Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Crunchyroll Unleashes New Trailer, Images & More

With Jujutsu Kaisen 0 set to hit theaters on March 18, Crunchyroll celebrated the kick-off of tickets sales for the highly-anticipated film in the United States (and on March 1 in Canada) with the release of a new trailer, preview images, and a rundown of the English voice cast. The dark fantasy film from TOHO Animation follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend. The film is based on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jump Comics / Shueisha), a prequel manga to the smash hit supernatural adventure series from Gege Akutami. Set to arrive in more than 1500 theaters nationwide, the essential part of the anime franchise will be available in both English dub & subtitled, and will also screen in select US-based IMAX theaters (for more information, head over to their main website here).

Now before we get to the second trailer as well as an official trailer, here's an updated rundown of both the English Voice and Japanese casts:

● Yuta Okkotsu – Kayleigh McKee (English), Megumi Ogata (Japanese)

● Rika Orimoto – Anairis Quiñones (English), Kana Hanazawa (Japanese)

● Maki Zen'in- Allegra Clark (English), Mikako Komatsu (Japanese)

● Toge Inumaki – Xander Mobus (English), Koki Uchiyama (Japanese)

● Panda – Matthew David Rudd (English), Tomokazu Seki (Japanese)

● Satoru Gojo – Kaiji Tang (English), Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese)

● Suguru Geto – Lex Lang (English), Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese)

When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. "It's a promise. When we both grow up, we'll get married." Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. "I want the confidence to say it's okay that I'm alive!" "While I'm at Jujutsu High, I'll break Rika-chan's curse." Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. "This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons." While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to break Rika's curse…?

The anime series Jujutsu Kaisen is based on the best-selling manga of the same title, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, and has sold over 60 million copies in Japan. In the US, the series is published by VIZ Media. The anime series was named Anime of the Year by the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2021. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation have the entire series on their platforms, both subbed and dubbed, for fans to catch up on before seeing the theatrical experience. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is animated by MAPPA and directed by Sunghoo Park. The film is being distributed in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand by Crunchyroll in association with Funimation and in additional European countries by Crunchyroll and Wakanim. Though the film is not yet rated, it has a running time of 105 minutes.