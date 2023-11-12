Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, Review, season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ep. 16 "Thunderclap": Not Zen'in, Fushiguro

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, S02E16: "Thunderclap," was a rollercoaster-and-a-half of raw emotions and more.

Article Summary Emotional Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode "Thunderclap" episode features a poignant Toji and Megumi showdown.

Sukuna's unexpected powers shine in his fiery battle against Jogo.

The intensity heats up with Panda and Kusakabe facing followers of Geto.

Sukuna's callous gameplay hints at harrowing outcomes for all teams involved.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Thunderclap," was a rollercoaster-and-a-half of raw emotions. We get a Zaddy redemption that punches the breath out of our chests and leaves our hearts hurting. Sukuna reveals his powers are definitely bigger than expected and goes all out with Jogo in the streets of Shibuya. The episode just keeps elevating the tension to unforeseen levels and going from bad to worse.

First things first, though? Yo, this freaking episode! I spent most of the time just screaming at my phone screen while watching it. So diving straight into it, we get to see what happened right after Toji took Megumi out to challenge him. The fight was fantastic— it truly shows how masterful Toji really is when it comes to fighting and physical prowess. Just like with his battle with Gojo: awesome to watch. However, it was not even well balanced considering Megumi is definitely not on the same level regardless of how gifted he is. Albeit it was short, it was fun to watch.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen always has to hit us right in the feels: just when Toji gets close and stabs Megumi, we see the change in the mood immediately. We saw a little flashback in which Toji was selling off Megumi to the Zen'ins and walked away, repeating to himself that he did not care. However, his body reacts and quickly jumps away from Megumi, asking for his name, to which Megumi answers pretty confused it is Fushiguro. We see Toji smile and stab his own head while saying he was glad to hear it was not Zen'in before dying. I swear, my soul almost left my body, and a tear almost escaped my eye on this scene. Megumi did not know, but man, my heart hurt since it seemed Toji finally understood he did care.

Megumi was just confused, though, since Toji's face quickly disappeared from the body. However, the relief was short-lived as he gets attacked by Haruta and is now down for the count. The story then moves on to Panda and Kusakabe; the latter keeps trying to stall and not cross the scary fights. They come across some of the followers of Geto before he died, and the bubbling fight is interrupted by an even bigger fight: Sukuna and Jogo.

At that moment, we are transported back to the moment the fight started in the last episode, and they do not hold back. Sukuna is just on a completely different level. He even seems to have techniques no one knew about before, and the fight quickly becomes fire against fire. There were moments of the battle I was not a big fan of animation-wise. However, the moment it became about firepower, it just looked fantastic. We just see Jogo reuniting with Dagon and Hanami. Once again, we see how the idea of curses being "human," and Sukuna compliments Jogo before he passes on after being charred. Shortly after a white-haired person joins Sukuna, it seems they know each other from before.

Anyway, before the episode ends we see there are creature-like feet approaching Haruta, who tries waking Megumi, but the boy does not look like he can wake up any time soon. Things just keep escalating and being taken up a notch with each appearance. Instead of releasing at any point, the tension keeps increasing, and so many players are joining by the minute— it makes it very hard to predict where things are going. I cannot lie, I was surprised at Sukuna's level of f*cked up when he made Panda, Kusakabe, and their adversaries stop in their tracks before the fireball hit. This is a game to Sukuna, and he is definitely winning so far just after being back for a bit, I cannot wait to see how things turn out for the different teams at play.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 "Thunderclap" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9.5 / 10 This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Thunderclap," was a rollercoaster-and-a-half of raw emotions. We get a Zaddy redemption that punches the breath out of our chests and leaves our hearts hurting. Sukuna reveals his powers are definitely bigger than expected and goes all out with Jogo in the streets of Shibuya. The episode just keeps elevating the tension to unforeseen levels and going from bad to worse.

