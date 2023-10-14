Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, Review, season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 "Dull Knife": Nanamin Slayin' Time

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, S02E12: "Dull Knife," brings two of our favorite zaddy characters back into the action.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Dull Knife," brings back to action two of our favorite zaddy characters. Toji is back, as well as Nanami, not wasting any time to get things done, and we are all here for it. Shibuya is about to become one whole battleground, and while we are excited about the action, we are also scared of what this could mean for our favorite characters now that Gojo has been captured.

Well, this episode was a total hit for me, with lots of catering to what I enjoy… insert some chuckles. Anyway, we have finally gotten to the place of the manga I have been most excited to see animated, and I wish this episode had been 3 hours long so I did not have to wait for the next. It was fun, with lots of fighting and blood, and I finally got to see some of my faves in action. That said, as excited as I am, and even though I have read this arc, the anime just hits differently, and the tension just keeps my heart constantly dropping to my stomach.

On Megumi and Yuji's side, they manage to tear down the veil keeping sorcerers out, but as they are celebrating they see Ino falling from the building and manage to save them. Once again, Megumi and Yuji making that dream team thing work. Thankfully I was wrong last week, it seems Ino is not dead, and I am kinda happy I was wrong. However, he is not in good condition, and Megumi urges Yuji to go ahead with Mechamaru. It kinda made my heart sink lower, and I wanted to hug them when Yuji joked about Megumi killing him if he dies, and we all know what he meant. However, I was not ready for Yuji to find Choso so fast, and… ahhhh, this is what I have been waiting for… but of course, this will be next week.

From Ino, we cut to the dude who threw him from the roof and the old lady he calls Grandma. However, the old lady's celebration stops short as Toji Zen'in's soul takes over the body, wondering how it could be possible considering only the body was channeled. B*tch never imagined Toji was that special, and he quickly disposes of the lady. Aah, so good to have you back, Toji. Shibuya is about to become one massive action zone.

On Mei Mei's end, that chick is scary. Definitely like a cat playing with her food before delivering the final blow. They are able to continue through the path and find the fake Geto, to whom she confesses her disappointment as she liked him better than Gojo with his "nihilistic smile," and I think we all could relate because Geto won all of our hearts in spite of who we knew he would become. But it seems Geto has no time for her other than confusing her, even when knowing it is not the real Geto. Fake Geto decides to unleash the Smallpox Deity curse on Mei Mei, and we shall see if she is able to get out of this Domain Expansion created by it. The creature looks as terrifying as she is.

Nobara and Nitta are asked by Maki to go ahead without her and encounter the stabby douche Haruta, and things do not go well. Nobara tries her best to fight him and let Nitta escape, but he manages to injure both of them pretty seriously due to his technique, which I did not really get to figure out, to be honest. Although his sword is pretty cool, makes me wish I had it around protecting me while walking through NYC at night. But I digress, just when I thought they were about to meet their end, Nanami came in with punches blazing. I remembered Nanami was cool, but this was hot Nanami who pulled that idiot by his hair, and when he could not provide more information, he sent him across the street with just one punch, and I loved every single second of it. I knew things were about to get fun, but now we have Nanami and Choso action for next week, and I cannot freaking wait.

