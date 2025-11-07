Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Premieres on Crunchyroll on January 8th

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 officially premieres on January 8th, 2026, on Crunchyroll, with the highly anticipated "Culling Game Arc."

The new season picks up after the explosive Shibuya Incident, promising intense battles and new challenges.

Fans can get an early look with Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution in theaters, previewing the first two episodes.

Catch up on Seasons 1 and 2, now streaming on Crunchyroll for all things Jujutsu Kaisen.

Brace yourself, mortals, as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 officially premieres January 8th, 2026, only on Crunchyroll. Kicking off with the highly anticipated 'Culling Game Arc', the new season continues the saga of curses, chaos, and character-defining battles that have made the series a global anime phenomenon. Expect lots of fighting, people flying through walls, collapsing buildings, limbs flying, and Shonen Jump shenanigans with the plucky hero who refuses to give up as he discovers the importance of friendship, as all Jump comics do. The new season kicks off the 'Culling Game Arc', picking up right after the fan-favorite Shibuya Incident.

Jujutsu Kaisen is about Yuji Itadori, a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

For an early taste of what's to come, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution hits select theaters starting December 5, giving a sneak peek at the first two episodes of the 'Culling Game Arc' in a cinematic format. This special presentation bridges the explosive conclusion of the Shibuya Incident with the next chapter and offers fans a chance to celebrate the upcoming season together on the big screen.

Fans can catch up now with Seasons 1 and 2 streaming on Crunchyroll, and dive deeper into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen through select manga chapters on Crunchyroll Manga.

